'The possibilities are truly breathtaking': NASA's Roman Space Telescope will take better images and last longer than experts predicted

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope could capture images 30% sharper than — and remain operational for twice as long as — initially expected. Researchers say these "remarkable" developments could greatly enhance the volume and quality of the data they will analyze.

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An artist&#039;s illustration of what Roman might loom like in space
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to properly begin scouring the cosmos for a litany of objects, including thousands of never-before-seen alien worlds. But before its mission truly begins, mission scientists have revealed that it could perform even better, and last longer, than they initially expected.
(Image credit: NASA)
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NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is nearing its final destination more than 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, where it will soon scour the universe for a host of cosmological treasures, including an estimated 100,000 new alien worlds.

But even before its mission truly begins, recent developments suggest the state-of-the-art spacecraft could take better images than — and remain operational for more than twice as long as — initially expected, further delighting already-excited astronomers.

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Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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