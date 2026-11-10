Iran war helps fuel global drop in fossil fuel emissions — but there’s a catch

In the run-up to the COP31 U.N. climate change conference, scientists have revealed that global carbon emissions from fossil fuels are projected to drop by 0.4% this year, driven by growth in installed wind and solar power capacity, as well as oil price hikes caused by the Iran conflict. But climate goals are still unlikely to be met.

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A view of the Earth with a heatmap showing emissions.
The Iran war and the rise of renewable energy has led to a slight decrease in fossil-fuel based carbon emissions, but El Niño will lead to drier conditions in some regions, which fuels carbon-emitting wildfires.
(Image credit: NASA)
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The world's carbon emissions from oil, gas and coal are projected to decrease by 0.4% this year, driven partly by the expansion of solar and wind power capacity and the price increases caused by the Iran conflict, according to a new report.

The 2026 Global Carbon Budget report was published in the journal Earth System Science Data Nov. 10 and is due to be presented at the U.N. Climate Change Conference's COP31 meeting in Antalya, Turkey, this week.

Chris Simms
Chris Simms
Live Science Contributor

Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for New Scientist and in 2018 was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Association of British Science Writers awards. 

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