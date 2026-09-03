China reaches solar energy milestone — what does this mean for the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter?

China is rapidly expanding its ability to harness renewable energy sources.

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Published In News 3 min read
Drone point of view at the solar power station on the top of the mountain at sunset
Solar capacity in China now exceeds coal capacity, but coal remains far more important when it comes to total energy output.
(Image credit: xiaokebetter/Getty Images)

China's solar power capacity has overtaken coal for the first time, marking a major milestone in the country's rapid expansion of renewable energy.

China had about 1,288 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar capacity at the end of July, compared with 1,285 GW of coal-fired capacity, according to figures from the country's energy administration reported by the South China Morning Post.

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Lydia Smith
Lydia Smith
Science Writer

Lydia Smith is a health and science journalist who works for U.K. and U.S. publications. She is studying for an MSc in psychology at the University of Glasgow and has an MA in English literature from King's College London.

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