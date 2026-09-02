Sunken WWII hospital ship colonized by devil firefish and rare monk seals

A shipwreck off the coast of Albania has attracted both invasive species and provided a home for endangered ones, leading researchers to weigh the risks and benefits of these wrecks for local ecosystems.

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A close up of a striped fish in the deep sea.
A devil firefish pictured off the Po shipwreck.
(Image credit: S. Modugno)

A sunken World War II hospital ship off the coast of Albania has attracted both invasive devil firefish and rare Mediterranean monk seals, leading researchers to weigh the risks and benefits of these wrecks for local ecosystems.

The ship, called the Po, sank off Vlora Bay in 1941 after being hit by a torpedo from a British Fairey Swordfish aircraft during the Greco-Italian War, one of the conflicts within World War II. It is now acting as an artificial reef, with over 80% of its surface teeming with marine life, researchers reported July 27 in the journal Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability.

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Robyn White
Robyn White
Live Science Contributor

Robyn is a UK based journalist specialising in science, nature and the environment. She previously worked as a nature and science reporter for Newsweek and other trade publications spanning the sustainability sectors. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Kingston University.  

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