First shipwrecks linked to real pirates of the Caribbean found in Bahamas

In a first, underwater archaeologists in the Bahamas have discovered three shipwrecks associated with the Golden Age of Piracy off the coast of Nassau.

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A diver writes on a white pad next to a circular stone sitting on a sandy sea floor.
The diving team discovered a grinding stone, which was used to sharpen swords. Marine archaeologist Sean Kingsley documents the finding.
(Image credit: Chris Atkins, © Wreckwatch TV)

For the first time, shipwrecks associated with the real pirates of the Caribbean have been discovered in the Bahamas.

A team of archaeologists and filmmakers found six shipwrecks in and near Nassau, the capital of the island of New Providence. Three of the wrecks are linked to the "Golden Age of Piracy," according to a statement emailed to Live Science. One of them, found in Nassau's harbor, mostly consists of ballast stones, according to the team's report for the Bahamian antiquities authority. These stones were used to stabilize the ship, and they were found on top of the submerged remains of the ship's burnt wooden hull.