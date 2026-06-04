First shipwrecks linked to real pirates of the Caribbean found in Bahamas

For the first time, shipwrecks associated with the real pirates of the Caribbean have been discovered in the Bahamas.

A team of archaeologists and filmmakers found six shipwrecks in and near Nassau, the capital of the island of New Providence. Three of the wrecks are linked to the "Golden Age of Piracy," according to a statement emailed to Live Science. One of them, found in Nassau's harbor, mostly consists of ballast stones, according to the team's report for the Bahamian antiquities authority. These stones were used to stabilize the ship, and they were found on top of the submerged remains of the ship's burnt wooden hull.

Attacking a vessel and pillaging its goods wasn't all these pirates did to their victims.

"After seizing a ship and taking its cargo, cannon and fittings, pirates had to get rid of all signs of their crime," Michael Pateman , director of the Bahamas Maritime Museum in Grand Bahama, said in the statement. "Burning ships to the waterline was an infamous tactic to hide felony from authorities. The Nassau hull shows all the signs of pirate mischief." The remains also include the ship's planks, frames and wooden treenails. The use of treenails, essentially wooden nails , indicate that the ship was built in the 1700s.

The Golden Age of Piracy was a brief but iconic time period from the 1680s to the 1720s marked by increased pirate activity in the Atlantic, as well as the Indian and Pacific oceans. It starred a significant number of notorious sea raiders. The port town of Nassau became the headquarters for the likes of Blackbeard, Calico Jack Rackham, Henry Avery, Benjamin Hornigold and Anne Bonny, among others.