Scurvy-plagued whalers' remains discovered at 'Corpse Point' in Svalbard

Archaeologists investigating a 17th-century graveyard in the High Arctic are uncovering evidence of the perils that plagued early modern whalers, including extensive physical labor in their jobs and diseases such as scurvy. But the burial site is disappearing rapidly due to climate change, making archaeological excavations a race against time.

Likneset, which means "Corpse Point" in Norwegian, is the largest whaling burial site on Svalbard, an archipelago halfway between the North Pole and the northern coast of Norway. Hundreds of shallow graves marked with stone cairns have been found there in a cemetery that dates to the 17th-to-18th-century boom in Arctic whaling .

In a study published Wednesday (May 20) in the journal PLOS One , archaeologists examined 20 burials from Likneset and found that the men buried there lived short, difficult lives — and that these burials are at risk of disintegrating due to climate change .

"Early modern Arctic whaling was among Europe's first large-scale extractive industries, and the labor was highly manual," study first author Lise Loktu , an archaeologist at the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research, told Live Science in an email. Loktu co-wrote the study with Elin Therese Brødholt , a forensic anthropologist at Oslo University Hospital.

The work carried out by the whalers was extremely physically demanding, involving tasks like rowing boats, hauling live whales, towing carcasses, processing blubber, and performing heavy shipboard work under cold, wet and physically exhausting conditions.

"What is striking in the skeletal material is that we can actually see this workload reflected in the body," Loktu said.

In their analysis of the whalers' skeletons, Loktu and Brødholt found evidence of degenerative joint disease, trauma, and extensive strain in the men's shoulders, upper chest, spine, hips, knees and feet.

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"Several very young adults already show advanced wear and degeneration normally associated with much later stages of life," Loktu said, suggesting these men were overusing their bodies for a long period of time.