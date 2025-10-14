Human skeleton quiz: What do you know about the bones in your body?
Do you have what it takes to be a bone-ified quiz champion?
The human skeleton — our internal framework that includes bones and cartilage — evolved over millions of years. It comprises an axial skeleton, which consists of the skull and the spine, as well as an appendicular skeleton, which includes the shoulders, hips, arms and legs.
One of the main functions of the skeleton is to protect our squishy internal organs, but another important function is to help us move; bones act as levers with the assistance of muscles, tendons and ligaments.
Our jaws and teeth are also part of our skeleton, helping us eat and talk. From the top of our parietal bones to the bottom of our tiniest toe phalanges, our skeletons are a key part of our everyday lives.
How much do you know about your skeleton? Start our spine-tingling quiz below to find out.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
No guts, no glory!
