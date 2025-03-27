New cells discovered in eye could help restore vision, scientists say

News
By published

A new study suggests that never-seen-before stem cells in the human retina can restore vision in mice with a common eye disorder. But more work is needed to translate the treatment to people.

A close-up image of a person&#039;s eye.
The findings of a new study may provide hope for patients with common eye diseases. (Image credit: abbestock via Getty Images)

Scientists have identified never-before-seen cells in the human eye that could potentially help reverse vision loss caused by common diseases, such as macular degeneration.

The researchers discovered the cells in the retina, a light-sensitive structure at the back of the eye that is vital for vision. The cells were found in donated samples of fetal tissue.

The scientists also identified the same cells in lab-grown models of the human retina — and when they tried transplanting those models into mice with a common eye disorder, it restored the rodents' vision.

"This research not only deepens our understanding of retinal biology but also holds immense potential for advancing therapeutic interventions in RD [retinal degeneration] diseases," the researchers wrote in a paper describing the findings, which was published March 26 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Related: Scientists restore monkey's vision with a patch made from human stem cells

The retina detects light and converts it into signals that the brain can then interpret to determine what we're seeing. Deterioration of the retina is a leading cause of blindness worldwide. It can be triggered by many things, including aging, diabetes and physical injury, and the degeneration can lead to common eye diseases, such as macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa.

Current treatments for these conditions focus mainly on reducing the rate at which retinal cells deteriorate, and protecting those that are still healthy. However, there are currently no effective therapies that promote repair of the retina, which would effectively reverse the deterioration.

A potential solution is to replace deteriorated cells with stem cells — cells that can mature to become any type of cell in the body under the right conditions. Yet, until now, scientists haven't found suitable stem cells in the human retina to achieve this, the authors of the new study wrote.

In the new research, the team analyzed the activity of cells in the fetal retinal samples in the lab. The scientists discovered two types of retinal stem cells with promising regenerative properties: human neural retinal stem-like cells (hNRSCs) and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) stem-like cells.

An image of a tissue stain of the fetal retina showing the stem cells within it.

This image shows retinal stem cells in dyed tissue from human fetuses. (Image credit: Jianzhong Su, State Key Laboratory of Eye Health, Eye Hospital, Wenzhou Medical University)

The researchers found that both types of cells, which were located in the outer edge of the retina, could clone themselves. However, only hNRSCs could turn into other types of retinal cells under the right conditions.

In a separate experiment, the researchers grew miniature replicas of the human retina in petri dishes. These 3D tissue models, known as organoids, better mimic the unique complexities of human organs than traditional animal models do.

An analysis of the cells within these organoids revealed that they contained hNRSCs similar to those found in the fetal tissue samples. The team also identified specific molecular chains of events that turned the stem cells into other retinal cells and regulated the repair process.

RELATED STORIES

Frosted branch angiitis: A rare eye condition that makes the retina look like a frosted tree

Weird 'gut-eye axis' links the retina and intestines, and may help explain glaucoma

Your eyes may reveal your true biological age

When transplanted into the retina of mice with a disease similar to retinitis pigmentosa, the stem cells from the organoids turned into the retinal cells needed to detect and process light signals. These new retinal cells ultimately improved the vision of the mice, compared with rodents that didn't receive any transplanted cells. This effect was seen for the duration of the experiment, up to 24 weeks.

Taken together, these early findings suggest that hNRSCs could be used to develop new treatments for retinal eye disorders in humans. But more research will be needed to confirm the potential of these cells for restoring the vision of human beings.

Emily Cooke
Emily Cooke
Staff Writer

Emily is a health news writer based in London, United Kingdom. She holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Durham University and a master's degree in clinical and therapeutic neuroscience from Oxford University. She has worked in science communication, medical writing and as a local news reporter while undertaking NCTJ journalism training with News Associates. In 2018, she was named one of MHP Communications' 30 journalists to watch under 30. (emily.cooke@futurenet.com)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about anatomy
a close-up of fat cells under a microscope

Scientists describe new type of fat in human bellies
Expressive bald man with healthy skin shows ability to wiggle ears having fun on light blue background in room extreme closeup

'Vestigial' human ear-wiggling muscle actually flexes when we're straining to hear
Eight human sacrifices were found at the entrance to this tomb, which held the remains of two 12-year-olds from ancient Mesopotamia.

Human sacrifices found in a Bronze Age tomb in Turkey were mostly teenage girls
See more latest
Most Popular
Eight human sacrifices were found at the entrance to this tomb, which held the remains of two 12-year-olds from ancient Mesopotamia.
Human sacrifices found in a Bronze Age tomb in Turkey were mostly teenage girls
A blurry image of Neptune with cyan-colored cloudy shapes on its surface
James Webb telescope captures auroras on Neptune for first time ever
Artificial intelligence brain in network node.
Current AI models a 'dead end' for human-level intelligence, scientists agree
A close-up image of a man in a blue shirt touching a sweat patch under his armpit
'Fish odor syndrome': A rare metabolic condition that makes sweat smell like rotten fish
CT of a Neanderthal skull facing to the right and a CT scan of a human skull facing to the left
Why modern humans have smaller faces than Neanderthals and chimpanzees
a group of Ugandan adults and children stand with HIV medication in their hands
HIV-funding cuts could lead to nearly 3 million extra deaths by 2030, study suggests
an aerial view of an old city on a river
Archaeologists may have finally discovered famous 'lost' canal built by Julius Caesar's uncle
A picture of a pink, square-shaped crystal glowing with a neon green light
Scientists unveil new type of 'time crystal' that defies our traditional understanding of time and motion
Digitally generated image of brain filled with multicolored particles.
Brain aging accelerates dramatically around age 44 — could ketone supplements help?
Stunning aerial view of the Muri beach and lagoon, with its three island, in Rarotonga in the Cook island archipelago in the Pacific
Never-before-seen chain of volcanoes discovered hiding near the Cook Islands