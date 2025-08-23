If 'pregnancy robots' were real, would you use one?

If you could outsource pregnancy to a robot, would you? Tell us below.

A viral story spread through the tabloids this week, proclaiming that a CEO of a technology company in China was in the midst of developing a "pregnancy robot." A prototype of the bot would be ready by next year, the CEO projected, and would be designed to sustain a human pregnancy from conception to birth, around 10 months.

The robot and the related story were — as you might have guessed — pure fiction. But the viral tale nonetheless raised questions about whether designing such a robot could be possible with today's technology, and what ethical quandaries that possibility might raise, in turn.

If a "pregnancy robot" existed, would you consider using one? Take our poll below, and let us know what you think of this sci-fi-sounding idea in the comments below. If you chose "maybe," what would sway your decision?

Related: 'Pregnancy robot from China' is fake, but is the technology behind it possible?

