Watch: Chinese company's new humanoid robot moves so smoothly, they had to cut it open to prove a person wasn't hiding inside

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng has unveiled a new humanoid robot with such lifelike movements that company representatives felt compelled to slice it open onstage to prove a human wasn't hiding inside.

Fortunately for the audience, there wasn't. Instead, the robot, named "IRON," features a flexible, humanlike spine, articulated joints and artificial muscles that allow it to move with a model-like swagger.

This is thanks to Xpeng's custom artificial intelligence (AI) robotics architecture, which enables it to interpret visual inputs and respond physically without needing to first translate what it sees into language.

Speaking during IRON's unveiling at Xpeng's AI Day in Guangzhou on Nov. 5, China, He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Xpeng Motors, suggested that IRON's appearance was designed to be recognizably human — if slightly unsettling.

The machine is equipped with 82 degrees of freedom, including 22 in each hand, allowing it to bend, pivot and gesture at multiple points throughout its body, representatives said in a statement .

It's powered by three custom AI chips that give it a combined 2,250 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of computing power, which Xpeng says makes it one of the most powerful humanoid robots developed to date. For comparison, Intel's Core Ultra 200V series processor , fitted into some of the best laptops , can achieve just 120 TOPS.

IRON man

IRON is based on what its creators call a "born from within" design, a concept that reflects the robot’s design mimicking the human body from the inside out.

The robot features an internal endoskeleton and bionic muscle structure capable of supporting different body types, ranging from slim to stocky, which users can customize. Its outer layer is also made from "full-coverage" synthetic skin, He said during the presentation, making the robot "feel warmer and more intimate."

"The next generation has very flexible bones, solid bionic muscles, and soft skin. We hope it can have a similar height and proportions to human beings," He said. "In the future, robots will be life partners and colleagues. I suspect that, just like when you buy a car, you can choose different colors, exteriors, and interiors. In the future, when you buy a robot, you can choose the sex, hair length, or clothing for your desired purpose."

According to Xpeng, IRON is also the first humanoid robot in the world to run on an all- solid-state battery . Solid-state batteries use ceramics or polymers instead of the flammable liquids in conventional lithium-ion batteries , making them safer for the enclosed environments where the robot is designed to operate.

IRON is destined for mass production, although Xpeng ruled out household chores for the immediate future, pointing out that a humanoid robot operating in messy or unpredictable households could pose safety risks. Instead, it will debut in commercial settings such as stores, offices and company showrooms, with the first models expected to appear in Xpeng locations in 2026.

The announcement forms part of Xpeng's broader push into "physical AI," which aims to bring together robotics, autonomous vehicles and AI development under a unified platform. Earlier this year, the company revealed a prototype flying car designed to launch from a Cybertruck-style mobile base.