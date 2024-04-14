What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

While scientists can take many approaches to building AI systems, machine learning is the most widely used today. This involves getting a computer to analyze data to identify patterns that can then be used to make predictions.

The learning process is governed by an algorithm — a sequence of instructions written by humans that tells the computer how to analyze data — and the output of this process is a statistical model encoding all the discovered patterns. This can then be fed with new data to generate predictions.

Many kinds of machine learning algorithms exist, but neural networks are among the most widely used today. These are collections of machine learning algorithms loosely modeled on the human brain, and they learn by adjusting the strength of the connections between the network of "artificial neurons" as they trawl through their training data. This is the architecture that many of the most popular AI services today, like text and image generators, use.

Most cutting-edge research today involves deep learning, which refers to using very large neural networks with many layers of artificial neurons. The idea has been around since the 1980s — but the massive data and computational requirements limited applications. Then in 2012, researchers discovered that specialized computer chips known as graphics processing units (GPUs) speed up deep learning. Deep learning has since been the gold standard in research.

"Deep neural networks are kind of machine learning on steroids," Hooker said. "They're both the most computationally expensive models, but also typically big, powerful, and expressive"

Not all neural networks are the same, however. Different configurations, or "architectures" as they're known, are suited to different tasks. Convolutional neural networks have patterns of connectivity inspired by the animal visual cortex and excel at visual tasks. Recurrent neural networks, which feature a form of internal memory, specialize in processing sequential data.

The algorithms can also be trained differently depending on the application. The most common approach is called "supervised learning," and involves humans assigning labels to each piece of data to guide the pattern-learning process. For example, you would add the label "cat" to images of cats.

In "unsupervised learning," the training data is unlabelled and the machine must work things out for itself. This requires a lot more data and can be hard to get working — but because the learning process isn't constrained by human preconceptions, it can lead to richer and more powerful models. Many of the recent breakthroughs in LLMs have used this approach.

The last major training approach is "reinforcement learning," which lets an AI learn by trial and error. This is most commonly used to train game-playing AI systems or robots — including humanoid robots like Figure 01, or these soccer-playing miniature robots — and involves repeatedly attempting a task and updating a set of internal rules in response to positive or negative feedback. This approach powered Google Deepmind's ground-breaking AlphaGo model.