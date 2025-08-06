Aging: What happens to the body as it gets older?

All of the body's cells eventually break down and die . With the passing of years and decades, cells divide more slowly , and they become less efficient. The membranes of cells stiffen, which affects the flow of nutrients and oxygen, as well as the removal of carbon dioxide, a waste product. Damaged body parts take longer to heal, and organs don't work as well as they used to.

What we call "aging" is mostly caused by the damage to cells and molecules, like DNA, in the body over time.

Some signs of aging can change how we look. Cartilage , the flexible substance that shapes our ears and noses, softens and sags with age. This makes the noses and ears of older people seem bigger than those of younger people. Muscle and bone mass decline in older bodies, reducing both strength and height.

In the aging brain , myelin — a fatty substance that covers nerve fibers — wears away. As a result, communication between brain cells called neurons breaks down. This can make it harder for older people to retrieve memories or make new ones.