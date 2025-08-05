2 dead and 58 infected amid bacterial outbreak in NYC

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia most often caused by the bacterial species Legionella pneumophila, which thrives in fresh, warm water.

An outbreak of a potentially fatal bacterial infection in Harlem, New York City has so far led to two deaths.

Overall, a total of 58 people have been diagnosed with the infection, according to a statement released Monday (Aug. 4) by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The outbreak, which started in late July, is affecting several communities in Central Harlem, specifically the ZIP codes 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039.

The infection, known as Legionnaires' disease , is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a genus of bacteria called Legionella, which thrives in fresh, warm water and can enter the body through the inhalation of water vapor carrying the bacteria. The illness cannot be transmitted between people.

People can be exposed when the bacteria grow in water systems , such as in shower heads, hot tubs, water features and cooling towers. In relation to the Harlem outbreak, 11 cooling towers tested positive for the disease-causing bacteria and have since undergone the remediation required by the NYC health department.

This outbreak does not change the safety of tap water in Harlem, the department emphasized. Residents can drink tap water, shower, bathe, cook and use air conditioners at home without concern.

Legionnaires' disease does not affect everyone who has been exposed to Legionella bacteria. People at highest risk of the infection include those with cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes, kidney failure, liver failure or a weakened immune system, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Adults ages 50 and older and current and former smokers also face an increased risk.

The infection's flu-like symptoms include cough, fever, chills, muscle aches and difficulty breathing. These usually take two to 14 days to develop following Legionella exposure and severe symptoms and complications, such as lung failure, can become fatal if left untreated.

"Legionnaires' disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said in the statement. Antibiotics can effectively cure the infection. "Adults aged 50 and older and those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin."

Complications from the disease are less likely if treatment begins early.

About 6,000 people develop Legionnaires' disease in the United States each year, although the true count might be higher due to missed cases or misdiagnoses. Between 200 and 800 cases are typically reported in New York state yearly. Outbreaks are most common in the summer, according to the New York State Department of Health .