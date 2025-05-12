Several products, including sandwiches, have been recalled in relation to the outbreak. (This is a stock photo, not an image of the affected products.)

An outbreak of 10 serious Listeria infections that led to hospitalization has been linked to several ready-to-eat products, including snack boxes and sandwiches.

So far, officials have identified eight illnesses linked to the outbreak in California and an additional two cases in Nevada, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Saturday (May 10). The earliest of these cases dates to December 2023, while the rest occurred in 2024. No cases are known to have taken place this year.

Officials first began investigating these clusters of infection in 2024, but at the time, there was "not enough evidence" to pinpoint the outbreak's source, the FDA noted. The case was reopened in April of this year, however, when bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes was uncovered in a routine inspection of Fresh & Ready Foods LLC, a San Fernando, California-based food manufacturing and distribution company.

If eaten , L. monocytogenes can cause an infection called listeriosis. This condition can affect the intestines, causing diarrhea and vomiting , along with fever, muscle aches, nausea and tiredness. If the infection spreads beyond the intestines, it can cause an "invasive" disease that can trigger additional symptoms, such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.

Older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of these invasive infections. And if a person has listeriosis during pregnancy, it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In the current outbreak, the people affected have ranged from 41 to 87 years old.

A genetic analysis of the bacteria found at the Fresh & Ready Foods facility confirmed that the strain matched the one driving the outbreak. In addition, investigations revealed that six of the 10 people sickened in the outbreak had already been hospitalized prior to being exposed to Listeria. At least three of the health care facilities where those people were being treated had served ready-to-eat foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods.

"Currently, there have been no illnesses identified in 2025," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in a May 10 update . "However, a recent environmental isolate was collected at Fresh & Ready Foods LLC and illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak." In other words, it's possible that cases from this year could still be identified, as the outbreak strain is still around.

Following the investigation, Fresh & Ready Foods initiated a voluntary recall of some of its products . The "Use by" dates for these products range from April 22, 2025, to May 19, 2025. Three brands have been affected: Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go, and Fresh Take Crave Away.

These foods have been sold in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington at a variety of retailers and food-service locations, including hospitals, hotels, convenience stores, airports and airlines. A full list of the affected products and photos of their packaging can be found in the FDA's announcement . The products include snack boxes, protein snacks, sandwiches and pasta.

No one should eat, sell or serve these products, the FDA warns. "Foodservice customers, retailers and consumers who purchased or received the recalled products, should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that it touched," the announcement states. Listeria can survive refrigeration and easily spread between surfaces.

Consumers may contact Fresh & Ready Foods at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or 1-855-424-8390 with any questions related to the recall or to request a refund. The company urges anyone in possession of these products to throw them away immediately.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can emerge within a day of exposure or up to 10 weeks later. Anyone with symptoms of listeriosis should contact their health care provider, the FDA says.