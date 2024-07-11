Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best deals on health and fitness gear and science kit
Prime Day 2024 deals are starting to ramp up ahead of July 16/17 and we're constantly reviewing the best science kit discounts on: air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, rowing machines, telescopes, binoculars, microscopes and more.
Amazon Prime Day is July 16/17 this year, and there are some great deals on fitness and science essentials like air purifiers, running watches, treadmills, electric toothbrushes, telescopes, microscopes, binoculars and more. We're already starting to see prices slashed on some of our favorite brands, like Garmin, Fitbit, Apple, Celestron, AmScope and Sony.
Or, if you're considering investing in a new bit of kit, we've written up some guides, for instance: Should you buy a Garmin this Prime Day or should you buy an air purifier. We've weighed up the pros and cons of buying now vs risking waiting for a later sales event for a potentially better deal.
Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals
Coway Airmega 250: Was $399, now $259 at Amazon
Save 35% this Prime Day on this powerful air purifier. It is one of our favorite appliances ― we rated it at a massive 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Coway Airmega 250 review, praising it for its great air-cleaning performance, ease of use and useful features. It covers up to 930 square feet, and unlike many other air purifiers in this price range, it can remove ultrafine particles and volatile compounds.
Live Science: ★★★★½
Price Check: Target $399.99
Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals
Oral-B Genius X Limited: Was $199.99, now $99.99 at Amazon
50% off Our all-time favorite electric toothbrush is now half-price at Amazon. Rated at an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Oral-B Genius X review, this smart gadget boasts a stylish design, long battery life and plenty of AI-powered smart features to help you improve your brushing technique. The cherry on top? It comes with a spare brush head and a handy travel case.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Price Check: Walmart $199.99
Oral-B iO Series 9: Was $299.99, now $237.49 at Amazon
Save 21% this Prime Day on one of the best electric toothbrushes money can buy. Equipped with advanced AI-powered technology and a pressure sensor, the Oral-B iO Series 9 offers a highly personalized brushing experience and a wealth of premium features. It looks great on the bathroom shelf, too.
Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Price Check: Best Buy $249.99
Philips Sonicare for Kids (Pet edition): Was $42.96, now $27.95 at Amazon
35% off our favorite electric toothbrush for kids at Amazon. We gave it a rare full five stars in our Philips Sonicare for kids review, praising it for its customizable design, fun-filled app, great brushing performance and superb value for money. We also liked that this colorful toothbrush helps you monitor your child’s brushing progress.
Live Science: ★★★★★
Price Check: Best Buy $29.99
Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker deals
Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99, now $279 at Walmart
Save $320 on this incredible smartwatch with fantastic battery life and a whole host of features — 14 days of battery life, GPS-enabled, waterproof and comfortable to wear.
Amazon Prime Day rowing machine deals
Merach Q1S: Was $399.99, now $239.99 at Amazon
Save over 40% this Prime Day on this magnetic rowing machine. Quieter functioning due to the magnetic flywheel and free courses and programmed exercises with the Merach app make this a bargain. Plus get an extra $40 off with the coupon.
Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals
Peloton Bike: Was $1,445, now $1,011 with an invite at Amazon
Save 30% this Prime Day on the bestselling Peloton bike. There is plenty to like about this iconic exercise machine — it is sturdy, sleek and easy to use, and it offers some of the best exercise classes on the market. Mind you, the deal is invite-only, meaning that it is only available to those who first request a unique link from Amazon. However, this massive $334 discount is worth the wait.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Price Check: Peloton $1,445
Amazon Prime Day running headphones deals
Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169.99, now $129.99 at Amazon
Save $40 on these fantastic noise-cancelling earbuds with Spatial Audio and 36 hours of battery life. We haven't reviewed this exact pair but we reviewed the Beats Fit Pro last year and found them to be an excellent AirPods alternative.
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals
- Laptops: As of 11 July 2024 our top picks are now 25% cheaper, more coming tomorrow.
Amazon Prime Day telescope deals
Celestron Inspire 100AZ: Was $359.95, now: $279.64 at Amazon
Save $80 on the beginner-friendly Celestron Inspire 100AZ at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. It's currently the joint-lowest price we've seen since last Prime Day, so it could be reduced even further this year. It's fantastic for beginners looking for sharp views of planets and the moon, and it even has a built-in smartphone adapter for convenient astrophotography.
Space: ★★★★
Price check: Walmart: $308.95 | B&H: $279.64 | Adorama: $279.64
Celestron Advanced VX 8-inch: Was: $1629, now: $1379 at Amazon
Save $250 on the Celestron Advanced VX 8" Newtonian telescope — the 200mm f/5 optical design gives fantastic wide-field views, it's perfect for those getting started with astrophotography and it's lightweight for hassle-free transport to dark sky locations.
Price check: Walmart: $1379 | B&H: $1379 | Adorama: $1379
Amazon Prime Day binocular deals
Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42: Was $149.95, now $96.95 at Amazon
Save $53 on Nikon's Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars for Prime Day — we've reviewed the 8x42 variant and thought they had supreme optical quality for a binocular of this price. The 42mm objectives are great for low-light use and the images are pin-sharp in the center, plus they're waterproof and fogproof.
Price check: Walmart: $96.95 | B&H: $96.95 | Adorama: $96.95
Amazon Prime Day microscope deals
- Microscopes: As of 11 July 2024 you can save nearly 30% on the best microscopes for students, more coming tomorrow.
Amazon Prime Day camera deals
Nikon D850: Was $2996.95, now $2196.95 at Adorama
Save a HUGE $800 on the best DSLR ever made at various retailers ahead of Prime Day. It's incredible for just about any type of photography you could possibly want to do with it — it handles noise fantastically for astro, has excellent autofocus for portraits and wildlife photography and can capture beautiful uncropped 4K video.
It's the same price across most retailers, however, this Adorama deal includes a carry case, a 64GB memory card and a bunch of other accessories.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Price check: Best Buy: $2196.95 | Walmart: $2104.95 (third party seller) | B&H: $2196.95 |
Canon EOS R5: Was: $3,899, now: $2,999 at Adorama
Save $900 on one of the best cameras on the market — the Canon EOS R5 is now under $3,000 at various retailers for the first time since Black Friday 2023. Most places are selling it for the same price, although this Adorama deal throws in a 128GB card and a card reader for free.
Price check: Amazon: $2999 | B&H: $2,999 | Best Buy: $2,999
Sony A7 II with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens: Was $1598, now $998 at B&H
Save $600 on the Sony A7 II mirrorless camera with the 28-70mm kit lens in this B&H Photo deal. It's a fairly old model (almost 10 years old) but it's still worth considering for beginners wanting to take the leap into the full-frame system, with Sony's famously accurate autofocus and 24.3MP sensor producing beautifully sharp and detailed images for just under $1000.
Price check: Best Buy: $1599.99 | Walmart: $1279.95 (out of stock)
Amazon Prime Day science toys deals
- Save up to 45% off science gifts: From rock tumblers to break-open geodes and chemistry sets to science magic kits as of 11 July 2024, more coming tomorrow.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual event that happens in July each year. During the event, Prime members can access special deals on a range of products — but a lot of items are on sale for the general public, too. Sign up for Amazon Prime.
Who else has a sale during Amazon Prime Day?
Sometimes big retailers like Walmart and Best Buy compete with Amazon during sales events — this isn’t a guarantee though and as this event is a ‘surprise’ sale there may be fewer retailers offering deals. If you’re looking for particular products at low prices, have a scroll through our round-ups of the best treadmill deals or electric toothbrush deals.
