Save more than 50% on this Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch

We've spotted a mega early Prime Day smartwatch deal at Walmart with over 50% off the Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch and fitness tracker. With the sun shining this summer, and this massive discount there's never been a better time to get outdoors and start working on your fitness.

We're always on the lookout for deals on the best fitness trackers to help you reach your goals, but this one is a great option for endurance runners. The Forerunner 945 was originally in our best smartwatch guide but has now been superseded by the Forerunner 965, so we can vouch for its quality.

When we reviewed the Garmin Forerunner 945 we thought it was a fantastic, lightweight fitness tracker that's got the killer feature of being able to download music onto it for running while you leave your phone at home (you'd be surprised how rare that feature is).

Better yet, it's available at more than 50% off at Walmart right now. The retailer has cut $320.99 off of the MSRP, bringing it down to a much more affordable $279 from the $599.99 it started at.

Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99, now $279 at Walmart Save $320 on this incredible smartwatch with fantastic battery life and a whole host of features —

With 14 days of battery life (down to 36 hours with GPS mode enabled), its GPS sensor is unerringly accurate and quick to lock to the user's position. It's also got a nice big 1.2-inch display and the usual smartwatch and fitness tracker features.

When we reviewed the Forerunner 945 back in 2022, we were effusive — awarding it a 4.5-star rating:

"To put it simply, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is a top-class sports tracking and training analysis fitness tracker. I was pleasantly surprised at how some of its new key features enhanced my training during testing and by the general depth and accuracy provided by the watch when it came to recording core activities like running and biking."

In fact, our only real gripe was the price — but this massive discount makes that a much easier thing to overlook.

Image 1 of 5 Checking the fitness tracking features during our full review of the smartwatch. (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Jess Downey) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Jess Downey)

Key features: Accurate tracking, lightweight chassis, up to 14 days of battery life.

Price history: This price beats the previous best we've seen of $289, making it a great time to pick up the Forerunner 945.

Price comparison: Amazon offers the same model for $365, so Walmart has it handily beat in this instance.

Reviews consensus: A comfortable fitness tracker with plenty of metrics tracked and onboard storage for music is great, and it's even better at this price. Our review was full of praise for the Forerunner 945. It also incorporates smartwatch features like contactless payments for added convenience.

TechRadar: ★★★★ T3: ★★★★★ Live Science: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want a fitness tracker with fantastic battery life and onboard music storage for long treks.

Don't buy it if: You want to install third-party apps — you'll need an Apple Watch or Google Wear OS device for that.