If you're looking for a portable but powerful machine to give yourself a major productivity boost, the HP ZBook Firefly G11 A 14 is now available for less than $900 via Newegg.

This machine features a high-end AMD processor alongside an integrated AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics chip, 16 GB RAM and a decently sized 512 GB SSD. Being a mobile workstation, you can also expect excellent webcam and speaker quality alongside a host of useful ports, including HDMI and USB-A ports. This represents a great deal, with the HP ZBook Firefly G11 A 14 now 47% off during the Prime Day sale with Newegg .

We gave its larger cousin, the HP ZBook Power G11, a positive review — praising its buld quality and how much of a joy it can be to use. These elements have made it into the smaller and leaner package. While you won't get the same sheer performance levels as in the ZBook Power, you do get a highly versatile and portable workstation that's ideal for coding on the move .

Key features: This machine features a robust and functional chassis that looks stylish and comes with plenty of connectivity options. You also get high-end specs and an HD screen.

Product launched: March 2024

Price history: The HP ZBook Power G11 14 A was launched at a retail price of $1,600 when it came out last year. You can now find it online for between $950 and $1,400, depending on the internal specs. At $899, this is the lowest price it's ever been.

Price comparison: Newegg: $899.99 | Amazon: $989.00

✅ Buy it if: You want plenty of ports and power in a compact package

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a much larger or more detailed display

