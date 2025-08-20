'Why would you even want to go?': Readers react to the hypothetical 400-year voyage to Alpha Centauri

Chrysalis could house several generations until it enters Alpha Centauri, where it could shuttle people to the surface of the planet Proxima Centuri b.

Would you be willing to leave Earth on a one-way trip to our nearest star system? In a Live Science poll, we asked our readers whether they would board a spacecraft that takes 400 years to reach Alpha Centauri . The poll was in response to a hypothetical spacecraft called Chrysalis , which won first place in a contest to design a multigenerational ship capable of housing thousands of people for a journey to Proxima Centauri b — an Earth-size exoplanet that is thought to be potentially habitable.

More than 3,300 readers responded to the poll, which was published Aug. 13. And at the time of writing, the results show that 45% of responders were willing to take the trip through deep space, no questions asked, while 30% gave a solid "no."

The rest? Well, it depends on the details, so we asked them what had them sitting on the galactic fence.

"It would depend on the living arrangements, as well as the work required and the rec facilities," Jason P. Harris wrote.

For some, the decision came down to comfort and recreation. "If I could go by myself, and if the ship had a racetrack, and I could bring a motorcycle with me, I would sign right now," S. Ravenscroft wrote.

And the chance to sleep the 400 years away was a deal-maker too. "If there was hypersleep then yes I'd go," Chris K X24 said.

Others tied their decision to Earth's future. "I guess if Earth was becoming uninhabitable I would," Captain Awesome wrote. "But it doesn't sound like fun, my ping back to Earth would just get worse and worse until gaming becomes impossible."

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gavin Chapple noted that technology could significantly advance in those 400 years, writing: "The silly part is, once they finally arrive, there will already be humans there who beat them to it with near light speed technology."

So what do you think? After weighing up all the options, would you be willing to leave Earth behind for Alpha Centauri? Let us know in the comments below.

Related stories

— Oops! Earendel, most distant star ever discovered, may not actually be a star, James Webb Telescope reveals

— Scientists think they detected the first known triple black hole system in the universe — and then watched it die