Would you board a spacecraft that takes 400 years to reach Alpha Centauri?

Imagine leaving Earth forever and boarding a spaceship designed to carry you and thousands of others on a one-way trip to the nearest star system, Alpha Centauri — a journey that could take 400 years.

This is the bold vision behind Chrysalis , a hypothetical spacecraft that could transport 2,400 people over 25 trillion miles (40 trillion kilometers) to the exoplanet Proxima Centauri b . The project won first place in the Project Hyperion Design Competition on July 23, a contest among engineers to design a hypothetical multigenerational spacecraft built for long-duration interstellar travel and capable of sustaining a closed society over centuries.

Although this plan is purely hypothetical, it leaves a pressing question for us all: Would you be willing to join this extraordinary journey? Take our poll and let us know what you think in the comments below.

