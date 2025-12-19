There are few better sights in nature than December’s night sky. Bright stars like Betelgeuse, Capella, Aldebaran, Sirius and the stars of Orion’s Belt dominate the night sky after dark, but over the two weeks from Dec. 20, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026, you can follow some unique astronomical events.

As seen from the Northern Hemisphere this year, a crescent moon will curl up in the western sky just before Christmas Day, before gliding past Saturn and the Pleiades. Meanwhile, Jupiter shines as a bright “Christmas Star” in the east right after dark.

Add two meteor showers and a full “Wolf Supermoon”, and ’tis the season to be outside looking up! Here’s how to follow the show night by night…

1. Jupiter shines as the ‘Christmas Star’

See Jupiter as bright as it ever gets this Christmas. (Image credit: Stellarium)

When to see: Dec. 25, 2025–Jan. 10, 2026

Head outside about 90 minutes after sunset and look east. The brightest “star” climbing into the sky is Jupiter, shining with a steady light. It will be your planetary companion for the rest of the year — a seasonal lantern that gets higher and more obvious each night.

If it looks like the “Star of Bethlehem” or “Christmas Star,” that’s because it’s closest to its opposition — the brightest it ever gets — on Jan. 10, 2026.

2. Ursids meteor shower

The Ursids peak on Dec. 21-22, 2025. (Image credit: Tito Garcia / 500px via Getty Images)

When to see: Dec. 21-22, 2025

Today marks the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere — the shortest day and the longest, darkest night of the year. After dusk, a 3%-lit waxing crescent moon hangs low in the southwest in twilight, sinking below the horizon soon after to leave the sky wonderfully dark for the peak of the Ursids.

It’s not a particularly strong meteor shower, but the chance of about 10 “shooting stars” per hour in moonless night skies makes it a good opportunity to go stargazing, or to head out with your astrophotography camera if the skies are clear. Wrap up well, head out after about 11 p.m., and stay for an hour or two if you can.

3. ‘Earthshine’ on a crescent moon

A crescent moon will grace the skies from Dec. 22-24, 2025. (Image credit: Jeff Schneiderman via Getty Images)

When to see: After sunset, Dec. 22-24, 2025.

The highlight in the few evenings between the winter solstice and Christmas Day is a waxing crescent moon in the western sky shortly after sunset. On Dec. 22, a 7%-illuminated crescent moon will display “Earthshine,” sunlight reflecting off Earth’s clouds and oceans and gently lighting up the moon’s night side.

On Dec. 23, it will be 13%-illuminated and shine close to the star Fomalhaut, the brightest star in the constellation Piscis Austrinus, the Southern Fish. Christmas Eve brings a now 21%-illuminated waxing crescent moon forming a lopsided triangle with Fomalhaut to its lower-left and Saturn to its upper-left.

4. ‘Santa’s sleigh’ on Christmas Eve

See the ISS crossing the sky this Christmas. (Image credit: Christophe Lehenaff via Getty Images)

When to see: Dec. 24-25, 2025

Check NASA’s Spot The Station page or apps to see if a pass of the International Space Station is visible from your location. If you get lucky, it will appear in the west as a brilliant, steady point of light that glides across the sky in just a few minutes, brighter than almost any star. To younger observers, it makes a perfect “Santa’s sleigh”, racing around Earth every 90 minutes while stockings are being hung and presents wrapped.

5. The Christmas Tree Cluster

NGC 2264, also known as the “Christmas Tree Cluster.” (Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Optical: T.A. Rector (NRAO/AUI/NSF and NOIRLab/NSF/AURA) and B.A. Wolpa (NOIRLab/NSF/AURA); Infrared: NASA/NSF/IPAC/CalTech/Univ. of Massachusetts; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare & J.Major))

When to see: After dark, any time in December and January

For those gifted a large telescope today, there’s a tempting festive target. Buried within the faint constellation Monoceros, the Unicorn — east of Orion — is the Christmas Tree Cluster (NGC 2264).

It’s not visible to the naked eye, but if you’re under dark skies and have binoculars or a small telescope, you can hunt for the small triangular patch of stars that give this region its festive nickname. This young star cluster is about 2,500 light-years from the solar system.

6. Saturn and the moon in conjunction

The moon meets Saturn on Dec. 26, 2025. (Image credit: Stellarium)

When to see: Dec. 26, 2025

Boxing Day brings a beautiful pairing of the moon and Saturn. As darkness falls, look high in the south to find the bright moon, which is now at first-quarter phase and so about half illuminated. Close by, within a few finger-widths at arm’s length, sits Saturn as a steady, golden point of light.

7. Orion

Orion will dominate the winter night sky all December and January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When to see: After dark, any time in December and January

It’s one of the most famous constellations in the night sky, but only in winter is Orion at its best. Best known for Orion’s Belt — also called the “Three Kings” — there’s more to find besides Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka. Either side has four stars ranged in a loose rectangle around the belt stars — Saiph and reddish Betelgeuse on one side and Bellatrix and bluish Rigel on the other.

Use any pair of binoculars to find Orion’s “snake” — an S-shape curl of stars between Alnilam and Mintaka — then point them at the fuzzy patch close by. This is the Orion Nebula (M42), a stellar nursery where stars are being created.