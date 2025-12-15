These incredible birdwatching binoculars are $125 off at Amazon — just in time for that last bit of Christmas shopping
Celestron Regal ED 8x42 earned 5 stars from our experts, and they're now the cheapest we've ever seen them — they're ideal for birders.
If you are thinking of treating yourself or a loved one to a good pair of binoculars this Christmas, the Celestron Regal ED 8x42 are their lowest price ever, 10 days before Christmas — perfect timing.
Get the Celestron Regal ED 8x42 for $244.95 at Amazon right now.
We awarded the 10x42 variant full marks in our review, and they came out top in a big group test. They have razor-sharp views and incredible optics to excel at birdwatching, stargazing or taking in the views on top of a mountain.
Named one of our best binoculars for birdwatching, the Celestron Regal ED 8x42 has crisp, detailed views and is perfect for a number of outdoor activities.
If you're into birding or wildlife observation and want genuinely sharp views without jumping to premium-priced optics, the Celestron Regal ED 8x42 is a smart buy — especially at this price. They suit people who spend real time outdoors, whether that's woodland walks, nature reserves or coastal paths, and those who care about color accuracy and edge-to-edge clarity.
They use ED glass to keep color fringing under control, which really shows on high-contrast subjects like birds against the bright sky. The 8x magnification is steady and easy to hand-gold, while the 42mm objectives let in plenty of light for early mornings and late evenings. You also get a wide field of view that makes tracking moving wildlife easier. They're fully waterproof, nitrogen-purged to prevent fogging and feel reassuringly solid without being bulky or cumbersome.
A standout feature is their flat-field technology, which keeps the image sharp right out to the edges instead of softening or blurring. In practice, that means you don't have to constantly re-center your subject to see fine details. We noticed a substantial difference this made during our group test of 10x42s — the view felt immersive and crystal clear.
Key features: 8x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, nitrogen-purged and waterproof, 420ft field of view, 22.5mm eye relief, phase & dielectric coated prisms, ED glass.
Price history: Before now, the cheapest we've seen them was for $268 back in March of this year.
Price comparison: Walmart: $369.95
Reviews consensus: We awarded them 5 stars in our full Celestron Regal ED 10x42 review. They're impeccably sharp, a pleasure to use and have excellent specs for birdwatching.
Featured in guides: Best binoculars for birdwatching, Best binoculars
✅ Buy it if: You want edge-to-edge sharpness across the entire image circle.
❌ Don't buy it if: You prioritize stargazing and want a pair with a higher magnification. In that case, buy a pair of the best binoculars for stargazing.
