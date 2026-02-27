March is a great month to step outside and look up. As winter gives way to spring, the night sky offers a mix of bright planets, seasonal star patterns and easy-to-spot deep-sky targets — ideal whether you’re a casual observer or are hoping to capture some stunning astro images. The standout event is the total lunar eclipse on March 3, when the full moon passes through Earth’s shadow and turns a deep red, creating one of the most photogenic sights of the year.

It’s also a month that highlights how the right gear can transform your view. Big astronomy binoculars reveal surprising lunar and star field detail, the best telescopes bring planets and nebulas into focus, and the best astrophotography cameras make it easier than ever to capture wide-field nightscapes or eclipse close-ups.

March 2: Moon/Regulus occultation

In the hours before sunrise on March 2, the moon — just ahead of full phase and about 99% illuminated — passes close to Regulus, the brightest star in Leo. From some locations, it will briefly occult as the star slips behind the lunar edge before reappearing minutes later. Because the nearly full moon brightens up the sky, binoculars or a small telescope will help separate Regulus from the glare and make the event easier to observe.

March 3: Total lunar eclipse

On March 3, the full moon will undergo a total lunar eclipse visible across much of the U.S.. As it passes through Earth’s shadow, the moon will gradually darken and take on a deep red hue, with totality occurring around 4:04 to 5:03 AM EST, peaking at 4:33 AM EST. The eclipse is safe to watch without any specialist equipment, but binoculars or a telescope enhance the view, and it’s also a fantastic photographic opportunity.

Best seen with:

