Artificial intelligence is already embedded in most modern cameras, from autofocus tracking to in-camera noise reduction, but with the speed of AI advancement ever-increasing, it’s now possible to use AI before you even pick up the camera.

So-called "agentic AI", where AI positions itself as an assistant in everyday life, is becoming increasingly popular. Naturally, we were curious to see if its usefulness extended to life as a photographer, and what we could therefore learn about how AI positions itself as a companion across every walk of life.

In this article, we’ve detailed the results after a week using AI as a photography assistant from start to finish. AI was used during pre-shoot planning, suggested camera settings when out and about, checked AI-driven weather forecasts for low-light landscape photography and was incorporated into our post-processing workflow for noise reduction and sharpening.

The results were mixed, but our time with AI as a photographer’s assistant revealed a clear picture both of where it genuinely earns its place in a photographer’s toolkit alongside the best cameras and lenses — and where a photographer’s eye still matters the most.

Using AI for pre-shoot planning

Planning your shoot effectively saves time and reduces room for error when you're out in the field. (Image credit: Future)

Last fall, we had an idea to take some landscape images on a hill near us — a short walk away. If we did it in the right weather at the right time of day, we knew we could capture excellent results. By feeding our AI assistant details such as location, subject matter, time of day and equipment, we wondered whether we could quickly generate an idea of how we might tackle the location, and what kind of images we’d look to capture.

First things first: we fed it the coordinates of where we wanted to shoot. First error — it got the location completely wrong! But with a bit of guidance, it narrowed the location down to pretty much where we were planning to shoot. Our AI assistant then came up with suggested viewpoints, likely focal lengths, optimal shooting windows based on sunrise and sunset and, quite helpfully, reminders about access constraints or considerations around parking.

Although this wasn’t a nighttime scenario, for astrophotography, we can see AI proving especially useful at summarising complex planning variables into something digestible. If you gave it a location, it would certainly be good at letting you know where in the night sky, and at what angle, the object you wanted to shoot would be.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing that stood out was speed. Rather than hopping between apps, image libraries and Google searches, AI condensed the information into a single response. It can’t replace specialist planning apps, but it worked well as a fast first pass and gave a generalist viewpoint, providing a way to sense-check whether a shoot was worth attempting before committing more time to planning.

Because it was being given prompts about a known area, we could also cross-check and measure its responses. Fortunately, and reassuringly, most of what it came up with was accurate.

Camera settings

If you're a beginner, or are experimenting with a new style, AI can be a good starting point to help you figure out settings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next, AI was used to recommend camera settings for different shooting scenarios at different times of day, with different objects in focus: a shot of the town below the hill, a picture of the landscape around the hill, and so on.

Camera model, lens, subject and time were all specified, and we received suggested starting points for ISO, aperture and shutter speed, with helpful reasoning behind each suggestion. This was one of the nicest elements of this part of the test — AI outlined its thinking as part of the results, and even managed to point out some landscape-specific features (such as the limestone rooftops in our chosen vista) which gave some reassurance that it knew where we were and what we were asking.

Its recommendations were generally sensible. It tended to prioritize safe shutter speeds and conservative ISOs, producing usable images straight out of the box, but didn’t think particularly creatively, pointing out that some experimentation would be required for different scenarios. It provided a use case for normal conditions, if there was more sunlight, more clouds or different weather conditions. For beginners, this kind of guidance could be genuinely confidence-boosting.

Understandably, where AI struggled was in cases that simply can’t be predicted. This left us thinking that AI can suggest technically sound settings, but it can’t base its responses on intent. It doesn’t know whether you’re willing to accept noise for a decisive moment or sacrifice sharpness for atmosphere, for example — these decisions must be made on the fly.