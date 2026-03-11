Diagnostic dilemma: Woman born without a vagina or cervix went on to conceive a son naturally

Features
By published

A woman's rare condition made it unlikely for her to conceive without reproductive assistance, but in her case, she eventually bore a child without fertility treatment. .

A top down shot of a pregnant person wearing a blue shirt and black pants sitting cross-legged on a blue bed, holding an ultrasound image in front of them.
Natural conception is uncommon for women who have undergone surgery to address the lack of a cervix or vagina. (Image credit: d3sign via Getty Images)

The patient: A 16-year-old girl in the United Kingdom

The symptoms: The teenage girl was referred to a pediatric-adolescent gynecology clinic in 1999, doctors wrote in a case report. She had pelvic pain that followed the regular pattern of a menstrual cycle, but she had not yet had her first period. She was referred for "amenorrhea," or the absence of menstruation.

Article continues below

The woman's pregnancy was even more notable because it occurred about a decade after she'd undergone unsuccessful fertility treatments.

In a patient perspective included in the case report, she wrote: "I am extremely grateful to [my doctor] for challenging the status quo and his experimental drive to help me have a normal sex life, menstrual cycle, become pregnant, and carry my own child."

For more intriguing medical cases, check out our Diagnostic Dilemma archives.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.

Article Sources

Tamblyn, J. A., Salahuddin, S., Morley, L. C., & Balen, A. H. (2026). Successful pregnancy after reconstructive surgery for a woman with complete cervical and vaginal agenesis – a case report and literature review. Human Fertility, 29(1). https://doi.org/10.1080/14647273.2025.2607206

Lauren Schneider
Lauren Schneider
Live Science Contributor

Lauren Schneider is a health and science journalist currently pursuing a master's degree from the Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program at New York University. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin prior to becoming a writer.  In her spare time, you can find Lauren watching movies, swimming, editing Wikipedia, or spending time with Lucy, her impossibly cute black cat.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.