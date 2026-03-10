March is finally here, and this means one thing for the exercise buffs like ourselves — it's time to take full advantage of this season's spring sales and save big on a fitness tracker upgrade. True, the main shopping events of the season may still be weeks away, but the seasonal discounts have already started trickling in. In fact, some of these early deals are true show-stoppers. Take the Garmin Forerunner 965, for example.

The Garmin Forerunner 965, one of the best running smartwatches ever made, is now a huge 33% off and at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. The same deal is also available at Walmart.

Andrew Williams, our trusted fitness tech reviewer, is a big fan of this watch — and it's not that easy to impress someone who tests fitness trackers for a living. He gave it a glowing 4.5-star rating in his full Garmin Forerunner 965 review, and included it in our guides to the best Garmin watches and best running watches. Trust us when we say it's a real gem even at full price.

Save 33% ($200) Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Save $200 on the Garmin Forerunner 965 at Amazon. This high-end running watch offers a bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display, heaps of advanced training stats, offline maps, multi-band GPS, and up to 23 days of battery life. It is comfortable to wear and looks great, too. Price check: Walmart $399.99

Andrew Williams Freelance writer and reviewer Andrew Williams is a London-based freelance journalist and reviewer. He has written about fitness tech for over a decade, contributing to sites such as WIRED, TechRadar, TrustedReviews, Wareable, Stuff, T3, and many others. At Live Science, Andrew has reviewed dozens of Garmin watches and actively contributes to our fitness tracker buying guides.