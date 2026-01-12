January is one of the best times of the year for upgrading your running shoes. However, even some of the most experienced runners can be left confused by the sheer number of available discounts, never mind those who are only just starting their fitness journey. Do not worry, though. In this deluge of January fitness sales, we managed to find a real gem. The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 are excellent everyday running shoes, suitable for both the pros and first-time runners — and they have just hit their lowest-ever price.

Save up to 69% on the New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 running shoe at Amazon. Men's collection has also been discounted, with up to 39% off on selected sizes and colors.

Kate Carter, our long-standing running expert, gave them a solid 4.5-star rating in her New Balance 1080 V14 running shoes review. We also included them in our guide to the best running shoes for supination as the best option for everyday runs . Trust us when we say you will be hard-pressed to find a better offer in this price range.

Kate Carter Freelance journalist and product reviewer Kate Carter is an experienced freelance journalist, product tester, marathon runner and England Athletics coach. She regularly writes for The Guardian, Runner's World, World Athletics, and many other publications. At Live Science, Kate shares her tips on choosing the best running gear, exercise equipment and fitness trackers, and is one of the co-authors of our guide to the best running shoes for supination.

Image 1 of 5 Kate Carter reviewed the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 running shoes in June last year. (Image credit: Kate Carter) (Image credit: Kate Carter) (Image credit: Kate Carter) (Image credit: Future/Kate Carter) (Image credit: Kate Carter)

Kate has clocked hundreds of miles in her New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 — the pictures above clearly show how much she has worn them out over the past year or so! But what makes these running shoes so special, then? The answer is simple. Hardly any other trainer delivers such an impeccable combination of comfort, cushioning, durability and functionality. The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 does just as well in marathon training as it does for casual hiking and recovery runs. It is a real workhorse.

That said, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 may not be for everyone. These running shoes are extremely well-cushioned, meaning they were designed to prioritise comfort over responsiveness. As Kate pointed out, they may not have enough bounce and power transfer to see you through speedwork and racing competitions. When it comes to anything else, however, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 is a fabulous pick — and now, you can get this excellent daily trainer at its lowest-ever price.

Key features: Fresh Foam X platform, drop 6 mm, heel stack height 38 mm, forefoot stack height 32 mm

Product launched: October 2024

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 running shoes was $67.34, and for the better part of last year, the price sat at $164.95. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $51.30, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: up to 69% off | New Balance: up to 21% off | REI: up to 20% off

Review's consensus: The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 is widely praised for its robust cushioning, breathable design and durable build, with many reviewers considering it one of the best-value daily trainers on the market. Many testers also commended its extensive functionality and a wide range of color options. Negative remarks, though few and far between, often revolved around its level of cushioning, and some reviewers also complained about the lack of notable upgrades to the previous Fresh Foam X 1080 model.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best running shoes for supination

✅ Buy it if: You are a casual runner looking for comfortable, well-cushioned running shoes.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want highly responsive, racing-focused running shoes, such as the New Balance Women's FuelCell Rebel V4 (now up to 55% off at Amazon).

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, fitness trackers, running shoes, rowing machines and more.