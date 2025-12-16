With just 10 days to Christmas, many of us are embarking on the annual last-minute gift hunting. But what should you get your loved one this year? If you are completely lost for ideas about what the recipient would actually want to get, we have a deal that may come to the rescue — the noise-cancelling Bose QuietComfort headphones are now at their lowest-ever price and even cheaper than they were during Black Friday. That's an excellent way to give some much-needed peace and quiet, and that is something we all could use this holiday season.

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are now 51% off and at their lowest-ever price at Amazon.

We are big fans of these headphones and have been using them regularly over the past year. We even gave them a strong 4-star rating and included them in our guide to the best sleep headphones as the best option for napping on the plane. Trust us, everyone would love to get them this Christmas.

Last-minute gift idea Save 51% ($178.95) Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $170.05 Save 51% on the Bose QuietComfort Headphones. With its efficient active noise cancellation, snug fit and up to 24 hours of battery life, they offer an excellent way to cut out background noise and drift off to your favorite tunes. Available in seven different colors.

Anna Gora Health writer and product tester Anna Gora is a health writer and reviewer at Live Science, as well as a highly experienced personal trainer, nutrition expert and fitness coach. A huge audiophile and music lover, she has personally tried and tested all the models in our guides to the best sleep headphones and bone conduction headphones, and never leaves the house without a pair of her trusted earbuds.

Image 1 of 4 We reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Headphones a year ago and have been using them regularly ever since. (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora)

The Bose QuietComfort headphones not only offer some of the best noise-cancelling features out there, but they are also exceptionally stylish and ultra-comfortable to wear. We have worn them in many different circumstances, from studying to long flights, and they have never failed to keep us cosy and relaxed. Not to mention, the Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver great sound quality and come in seven different colors. Now, you can get this gem for just $170.

That said, these headphones may not be the best option for fitness enthusiasts, outdoor athletes and those who need to stay aware of their surroundings. If you are shopping for a marathon runner or a seasoned hiker, consider getting them one of the best bone conduction headphones instead. The Bose QuietComfort headphones are perfect for chilling to your favorite tunes in the comfort of your bed or dozing off while on an international flight, but they are not secure-fitting and waterproof enough to withstand the demands of intense exercise.

Key features: Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, 24 hours of battery life, foldable design, active and passive noise cancellation, Quiet and Aware Modes, dedicated app, multi-point toggle feature

Product launched: September 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Bose QuietComfort Headphones was $199.99, and for the better part of this year, the price fluctuated between $249.99 and $349.99. Today's offer from Amazon and other major retailers brings the price down to $170.05, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $170.05 | Walmart: $199.99 | Best Buy: $199.99

Reviews consensus: Stylish, snuggly and ultra-comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort headphones offer an excellent way to cut out background noise and drift off to your favorite tunes. Reviewers across the board praised these headphones for their rich sound, efficient noise cancellation and great fit, and some testers also provided positive feedback on their touch controls and app features. On the other hand, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones were often criticised for their relatively high price, chunky case or voice control issues.

Live Science: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best sleep headphones

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a snug pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something more durable, waterproof and sports-focused (such as the excellent Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 bone conduction headphones, now 22% off at Amazon).

