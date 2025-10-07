Looking for a cosy pair of noise-canceling headphones that do not cost the earth? Then we have found just the right deal for you — our 'go-to' option for relaxation and plane travel, the excellent Bose QuietComfort headphones are now a huge 43% off at Amazon.

This means you can snap them up at their Black Friday price, saving yourself a round $150. Similar deals can also be found at Walmart and Best Buy, but Amazon narrowly wins this price competition with a wider range of available colors.

We are big fans of the Bose QuietComfort headphones, so much so that we named them the best option for plane travel in our guide to the best sleep headphones. Two key reasons: they excel at blocking unwanted sounds and have an exceptionally comfortable fit. We have worn them multiple times, sometimes for hours on end, and they have never aggravated our ears or caused discomfort. We highly recommend these headphones, especially when they cost just $199.

Best for noise reduction Save 43% ($150) Bose QuietComfort headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon Save $150 on the super-cosy Bose QuietComfort headphones. Stylish, well-insulated and app-connected, they offer crisp, refined sound and some of the best active noise-canceling features on the market. The cherry on top? Multiple color options to choose from.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are not only comfortable to wear, but they sound great, too. They may not have the depth or extensive sound customisation features typical of more premium headphones, but they will satisfy most audiophiles out there. Plus, they come with a handy travel case. An absolute gem for just $199.

That said, these headphones are best suited for chilling to your favorite tunes, and may not be the best option for fitness lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. If you like to play sports or train in the gym while listening to music, consider getting the Bose QuietComfort earbuds instead. While they are not durable or functional enough to be considered one of the best running headphones , they are better equipped to survive vigorous exercise. They are on sale, too: the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are now 28% off at Amazon, slashing their price by $50.

Key features: Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, 24 hours of battery life, high fidelity audio, active and passive noise cancellation, Quiet and Aware Modes, multi-point toggle feature

Product launched: September 2023

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of Bose QuietComfort headphones fluctuated between $229 and $359. Today's offer brings the price down to $199, which matches the price seen during this year's Black Friday sale.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199 | Walmart: $199 | Best Buy: $199 (Cypress green)

Reviews consensus: Colorful, well-designed and ultra-comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an excellent way to relax with music. Reviewers scored them particularly high in terms of sound quality, noise cancellation and fit, and many also appreciated their reliable touch controls and useful app features. On the downside, most testers complained about the impractical, chunky case, and a handful of users also reported issues with voice control and app connectivity.

Toms Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best sleep headphones

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a cosy pair of noise-canceling headphones that will not cost you a fortune.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something more waterproof and workout-friendly to keep up with your outdoor training sessions. For example, the excellent Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 bone conduction headphones, now 30% off at Best Buy.

