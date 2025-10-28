The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 running shoe is the king of easy runs and recovery walks, and one of the best daily trainers for conquering your mid-week treadmill workouts. It's durable, stable and highly breathable, but most importantly, it's well-cushioned and very comfortable to wear. The best part? The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 has just been discounted for the first time since its release in October last year.

Save up to 50% on the New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 running shoe at Amazon. Women's collection has also been heavily discounted, with up to 37% off on most sizes and colors.

This running shoe is also a personal favorite of our running expert. Kate Carter gave them a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in her full New Balance 1080 V14 running shoes review, and named it the best option for everyday runs in our guide to the best running shoes for supination. The 1080 v14 is an excellent buy even at full price, but with this Amazon deal, it is simply a steal.

Kate Carter Freelance journalist and product tester Kate Carter is a marathon runner, England Athletics coach and experienced freelance journalist. She regularly appears in The Guardian, Runner's World, World Athletics, and many other publications. At Live Science, Kate writes about running gear, exercise equipment and fitness tracking, and is one of the biggest contributors to our guide on the best running shoes for supination.

Image 1 of 4 Kate Carter reviewed the New Balance 1080 V14 running shoes in June this year. (Image credit: Kate Carter) (Image credit: Future/ Kate Carter) (Image credit: Future/Kate Carter) (Image credit: Future/ Kate Carter)

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 running shoe won our reviewer over with its comfort, cushioning and durability, and it has been her go-to daily trainer for the past year. In the words of Kate Carter herself, "If you want an all-round shoe that can be worn almost anywhere, and in almost any conditions, look no further. It's a shoe that can do a casual parkrun, a tempo session, a long run and almost everything else." And who are we to argue with an expert?

There is a caveat, though. While the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 may be so soft that it gives the feeling of walking on the clouds, this also means that it can be just a bit too cushioned for some people. As our reviewer pointed out, it may not be the best option for speedwork and racing. When it comes to anything else, however, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 is unlikely to disappoint — and now, you can get this excellent all-rounder at its lowest-ever price.

Key features: Fresh Foam X platform, drop 6 mm, heel stack height 38 mm, forefoot stack height 32 mm

Product launched: October 2024

Price history: The price of the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 has remained at $164.99 since its release in October 2024. Today marks the first time Amazon has put these running shoes on sale, offering up to 50% off on men's and up to 37% off on women's collection.

Price comparison: Amazon: up to 50% off | New Balance: up to 21% off | REI: up to 20% off

Reviews consensus: One of the best daily trainers on the market, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V14 gets a lot of praise for its plush cushioning, breathable upper and durable construction. Many reviewers also applaud its versatile design and bouncy platform, and generally consider it good value for money. Negative remarks vary depending on the tester, but they primarily concern the level of cushioning. Some reviewers also complained about the lack of significant upgrades to the 1080 V13 model.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best running shoes for supination

✅ Buy it if: You want a comfortable, well-cushioned running shoe for everyday runs and strolls.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a responsive, racing-focused running shoe, or something under $50 (such as the Adidas Racer TR23 Sneaker, now up to 46% at Amazon).

Check out our other guides to the best treadmills, exercise bikes, fitness trackers, running watches and much more.