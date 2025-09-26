We love Garmin watches here at Live Science. These premium wearables continuously impress us with their sleek design, advanced tracking features and top-notch accuracy. However, that does not mean we do not appreciate fitness trackers from some of the lesser-known brands. For example, our trusted reviewer, Tantse Walter, is a huge fan of the Suunto Race GPS Sports Watch.

Now is a great time to see why — this excellent Garmin alternative has just been discounted by a huge 29% at Amazon, bringing it to its lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day.

True, the Suunto Race may not have Garmin's signature rugged design or impeccable tracking accuracy, but it still managed to thoroughly impress Tantse with its comprehensive health metrics, detailed offline maps and superb navigation, so much so that she gave it a glowing 4.5-star rating in her Suunto Race review. It is a fabulous running watch in its own right, but for just $319, it is an absolute steal.

Save 29% Suunto Race GPS Sports Watch: was $449 now $319 at Amazon Save $130 on the Suunto Race at Amazon. With a crisp 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-band GNSS, free offline maps, multiple activity modes, and up to 26 days of battery life, this GPS Sports Watch is a solid pick for beginner and advanced exercisers alike. Available in multiple color options.

The first thing you notice about the Suunto Race is its size. It has a large AMOLED 1.43-inch display and a thick 1.93-inch face, making it one of the most formidable GPS sports watches in its price range, plus it weighs a considerable 2.93 oz (83g) — more than twice as much as the Apple Watch Series 10, for example. At the same time, the Suunto Race does not feel or look too intimidating. Even our reviewer, who has relatively small wrists, found it surprisingly comfortable to wear.

Image 1 of 5 Our reviewer thoroughly enjoyed her time testing the Suunto Race GPS Sports Watch. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

What Tantse liked most about this sports watch, however, was its mind-boggling array of workout-related features. The Suunto Race has everything you may ever want from a fitness watch, from stacks of detailed maps and multiple sports modes to comprehensive health analysis and 100M water resistance. In that sense, it is a close match for some of the much pricier Garmin watches, and an excellent choice for beginner and seasoned athletes alike. The best part? You can now get this GPS sports watch at its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Key features: AMOLED 1.43-inch display, optional Always-on mode, stainless steel finish, dual-band GPS, compass, altimeter, water resistance 100M, internal storage 16 GB

Product launched: October 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price for the Suunto Race GPS Sports Watch was $349, and for the better part of this year, it had been $449. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $319, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $319 | Suunto: $319.22 | REI: $399

Reviews consensus: The Suunto Race received largely positive reviews, with many testers praising this sports watch for its robust workout training tools, impressive GPS accuracy and long battery life, and hailing it as a great pick for serious outdoor athletes and long-distance runners. However, none of the reviews awarded it a full five stars, as most testers complained about its bulky design, sluggish touchscreen and a lack of advanced smartwatch features that would vastly improve the overall user experience.

TechRadar: ★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a formidable GPS sports watch that does not cost an arm and a leg.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an advanced smartwatch with solar charging and highly accurate heart rate tracking (such as the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, now 12% off at Amazon).

