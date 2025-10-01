Many of the best fitness trackers can perform well in the water but there are nuances to what they can do. The main difference is their water resistance rating, ideally with you wanting more than 5ATM (submersible up to 50 meters) and even some of the best budget fitness trackers can offer this. Some will be able to offer you customizable workouts, track your strokes and pace and give detailed data, whereas others will only be able to track your swimming distance through GPS.

Leo Gebbie, a Wearables Analyst, told us that more advanced smartwatches can offer deeper insights, which "can help more advanced swimmers to better track their performance in the water. Smartwatches with GPS also tend to offer an open water swimming mode." However, Leo warns against their accuracy: "The GPS signal is essentially lost every time the watch dips below the water, meaning it is far harder to obtain a smooth track of where a user has swum."

We've narrowed down our favorites to help you choose a fitness tracker to suit your swimming routine. Garmin watches haven't made an appearance in this guide, especially as we haven't personally reviewed their best fitness tracker for swimming, the Garmin Swim 2. But if a Garmin is what you're after, our best Garmin watches guide may be more relevant.

The quick list

The best fitness trackers for swimming we recommend in 2025

The best fitness tracker for swimming overall

Image 1 of 5 The Polar Grit X screen displaying heart rate during our review. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) The Polar Grit X displaying the Strava Live segments screen during our review. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) The slender profile of the Polar Grit X. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) The strength training screen of the Polar Grit X. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) The sensors of the Polar Grit X. (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Polar Grit X Solid design that is built for pool and open water swims Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Screen: Gorilla Glass 1.2 in 240 x 240 MIP display Water resistance: 10ATM / up to 100 m GPS: Yes Compatibility : iOS, Android Battery life: 7 days, 40 hours with GPS, 100 hours in power-saving mode Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Walmart Reasons to buy + Durable fitness tracker + Can use in open water + Great water resistance Reasons to avoid - Unhelpful interface style - Minimal color in display - No multi-band GPS

Buy it if ✅ You want a reliable, accurate fitness tracker: Although dated compared to newer models, the Polar Grit X offers great accuracy for fitness tracking.



✅ You partake in open water swims: The 100m water resistance and durable build makes this watch perfect for open water swimming.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You swim in remote outdoor locations: There is no multi-band GPS meaning accuracy can be impacted in remote locations.

❌ You want a smooth interface: A dated model that can sometimes feel a bit clunky to use.

The bottom line 🔎 Polar Grit X: A sturdy fitness tracker that can be taken in the pool or in the open water, able to accurately track your swimming style, distance, time and rests with ease ★★★½

The Polar Grit X is a solid fitness tracker that we mainly tested for runs and workouts but it does have great water resistance up to 100m. It has a range of battery life depending on what you're using it for, with the most being 100 hours in power-saving mode. Of course, if you're using it for open water swimming, you will be using the GPS and this brings it down to 40 hours which is still more than adequate, albeit a bit of a pain. Although it has a Gorilla Glass screen and stainless steel bezel, it's light weighing only 64g.

Price: The Polar Grit X is one of the more expensive fitness trackers out there, even though it is now considered an older model. It normally comes in around the $379 mark which sounds steep but it still packs a punch and is worth the investment if you don't mind not having the latest fitness tracker tech.

Water resistance: The reason we've rated this as the best overall is because of its amazing water resistance. You can wear this fitness tracker down to depths of 100m which means it is suitable for many types of swimming and what's even better, it is wearable in both pools and open waters.

Accuracy: What's surprising about this fitness tracker is its accuracy even though it is not the latest release. We tested it in runs and workouts and found it had decent stat accuracy with our reviewer commenting that for heart rate and location tracking, it worked "if not perfectly". It also performed well during our test workouts in recording our distances and locations, performing similarly to the Garmin Forerunner we tested against. For swimmers, the Polar Grit X can track your swims and identify your swimming style from four types with Polar noting that 'Freestyle' is the only swim style recognised for open water swims. The tracker can also record your times, pace, distance and rests for each swim.

However, one thing it lacks compared to newer models like the Garmin Epix 2, is multi-band GPS. Multi-band GPS uses different frequencies to reduce the errors caused by obstacles such as tall buildings or trees. This technology can help fitness trackers' accuracy when you're in more challenging environments. As the Polar Grit X doesn't have this, it's worth bearing this in mind if you swim in disused quarries or remote locations as accuracy may be affected.

Battery life: The Polar Grit X has various battery life depending on what you're using it for. For swimming, the GPS will be enabled so you can expect a mediocre battery life of 40 hours before it needs charging.

Design: The Gorilla Glass and stainless steel bezel make the Polar Grit X a highly durable fitness tracker that will last a long time. Even though it has the stainless steel bezel and Gorilla Glass screen, it remains light at 64g meaning it won't become too cumbersome while swimming. We also noted in our review that there was minimal use of color for the display and that sometimes the interface wasn't that intuitive so this is something to bear in mind if you lack patience.

Read more: Polar Grit X

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Water resistance Able to swim in deep waters ★★★★★ Accuracy Great at tracking workouts, although some dated tech ★★★★ Battery life Sufficient battery life for an older model ★★★★ Design Love the durability of this tracker ★★★★

The best budget option

Image 1 of 5 The bright display of the Amazfit Active. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The Amazfit Active workout screen. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The Amazfit Active sits close to the skin. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The sensors of the Amazfit Active. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The simple to read screen of the Amazfit Active when in workout mode. (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Buy it if ✅ You want a long battery life: Advertised as 14 days of battery, our reviewer got 27 days with moderate to heavy daily use which massively impressed us.



✅ You don't want to break the bank: Reasonably priced at around $110 at normal price, this fitness tracker offers outstanding performance and accuracy.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for a more durable fitness tracker: Made from aluminum alloy with plastic straps, we felt the Amazfit Active wouldn't hold up in tougher workouts and wonder if the plastic straps will hold up with regular swims.

❌ You want a responsive touchscreen: We found the touchscreen lacked responsiveness making swiping between widgets and apps frustrating at times.

The bottom line 🔎 Amazfit Active: A brilliant fitness tracker at a third of the price of some of the more expensive models. Great water resistance, accuracy and the ability to track your swims. ★★★★

The Amazfit Active is a recent addition to the Amazfit cohort and works excellently for its price point. We loved how light and unobtrusive it was to wear with comfortable straps that didn't bother us. Although we didn't test it directly in the water, we expect it to be comfortable in the water and it does have a 50m water resistance making it suitable for swimming. It's not short on features despite the price with it being able to track your heart rate, steps, heart rate variability, temperature, blood oxygen, breathing rate, sleep quality and stress level. You may expect a lack of workout modes but the Amazfit Active boasts 120 activities including pool and open water swims and even offers AI-powered coaching apps.

Price: The Amazfit Active is at the cheaper end of the scale coming in at around $110 at normal price but this doesn't mean it doesn't perform as well as more premium models. We loved this bargain fitness tracker and couldn't believe how much we got for the price.

Water resistance: An adequate 50m of water resistance means you can wear this fitness tracker without worry in pool or open water swims. We wouldn't recommend it for diving or scuba diving though.

Accuracy: Tested alongside a chest strap, the Amazfit Active proved to record accurate health stats and it didn't do too badly when it came to tracking our performance in our workouts. It was particularly good at capturing our pace, jumps, distance and stroke rate. The Amazfit Active also has support from five satellite systems which they say helps track you with accuracy — this is a bonus for anyone swimming in more remote outdoor locations.

Battery life: The Amazfit Active is advertised as having 14 days of battery life and this is for a typical user. Our reviewer found the watch lasted for 27 days with moderate to heavy daily use while Amazfit states the tracker will last 30 days in battery saver mode. Either way, we were massively impressed with its battery life, it didn't let us down. If you have GPS continuously on, the battery life does drop to 16 hours so this is something to bear in mind for those outdoor swims.

Design: Made from aluminum alloy with plastic straps, the Amazfit Active does feel a little less luxurious than the more premium models. However, we found it comfortable to wear and even complimented the straps for their comfort, although we did note that they may stain easily. It is so lightweight, weighing only 24g, which is amazing when other models weigh 2 or 3 times that amount. Its lightweight design makes it a great contender when in the pool. We liked the use of color on the display and how easy it was to read although the reflective screen did make it hard to see sometimes under bright lights — something to be mindful of when in a pool or during open water swims.

Read more: Amazfit Active

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Water resistance Sufficient for pool and open water swims ★★★★ Accuracy Fab accuracy for the price point ★★★★ Battery life Outstanding battery life with heavy use ★★★★★ Design Acceptable for the price point although could be more resilient ★★★

The best alternative to a watch

Image 1 of 4 The impressive FORM Smart Swim 2 goggles by the pool where we tested them. (Image credit: Kate Carter) Our reviewer wearing the FORM Smart Swim 2. (Image credit: Kate Carter) The nifty FORM Smart Swim 2 goggles. (Image credit: Kate Carter) The FORM Smart Swim 2 goggles come in a neat storage case. (Image credit: Kate Carter)

Buy it if ✅ You want to improve your swimming technique: Great technique tips throughout a swimming session will help you improve your efficiency.



✅ You're looking for accurate data: The Form Smart Swim 2 goggles did a great job at tracking our swims and impressed us with just how accurate it was, with no need to press any buttons.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a budget: These do not come at a cheap price but we think they're worth the money if you have it to spend.

❌ You'd rather have data after you swim: These goggles give you the live data as you swim which might not suit some users. Post-swim data does sync with the FORM app for analysis after.

The bottom line 🔎 FORM Smart Swim 2: We were blown away by the accuracy of the live data and loved how easy these were to use, you literally get in the water and the goggles do the rest ★★★★½

The FORM Smart Swim 2 has been classed as the world's first smart goggles and if this is the starting point for this tech, we're excited to see where it goes in the future! There is a small unit on the side of one of the lenses which is where the tech lives. From here, a digital readout appears when you put the goggles on. As soon as you're in the water, the goggles are doing the work. It gives you real-time feedback on your heart rate, split times and distance and so much more. You can personalize this information to suit your needs. The great thing about these smart goggles is that you can focus on swimming while the tech captures all the information.

Price: We'd recommend these smart goggles for serious swimmers looking to improve their technique as they do not come cheap. They sell for around $279 so it's a big investment if you don't go swimming often.

Water resistance: Being a pair of swimming goggles, these are suitable for both pool and open water swims. They come with replaceable eye seals for added comfort and to secure the fit helping to reduce the chances of any water leaking in.

Accuracy: Our reviewer was impressed with the accuracy of the FORM Smart Swim 2 goggles and loved how the second you got in the water, they started tracking automatically. There was no need for her to press any buttons if she paused with it also detecting turns seamlessly. Our reviewer did mention ensuring you get the nose piece to fit properly as this is important for connection and thus accuracy of the data. It comes with 5 interchangeable nose pieces to help you get the perfect fit.

Battery life: These smart goggles have 14 hours of battery life on a single charge which is more than adequate for a swim or even a few! Our reviewer found a ten-minute boost before a swim gave two hours in the pool.

Design: Upon opening, you need to connect the goggles to the FORM app on your smartphone. The app guides you through the process of fitting the nose pieces. Once you're set-up, you can configure the app to show the data you want to see while swimming. The unit can be moved from the left or right eye and the display can be seen for prescriptions up to -3.

Read more: FORM Smart Swim 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Water resistance Designed only for use in the water ★★★★★ Accuracy Superb accuracy at tracking swims ★★★★★ Battery life Great battery life with one charge ★★★★★ Design Thorough and carefully designed ★★★★

The best for beginners

Image 1 of 5 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a bigger screen for ease of use. (Image credit: Anna Gora) We loved how big the screen is on the Galaxy Watch 6. (Image credit: Anna Gora) Side profile of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. (Image credit: Anna Gora) Our reviewer wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 during our review. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The sensors of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Buy it if ✅ You're new to fitness watch tech: We think this is a great fitness watch for those wanting their first fitness watch as it has an easy-to-read display and many built-in features without feeling overwhelming.



✅ You're new to tracking your swims: This fitness watch has everything you need with lots of workout modes including a swimming mode so it's perfect for those wanting to start tracking their swims without being swamped by stats.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for lots of accurate data: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't take a data-heavy approach to workouts and can be imprecise so if you're wanting to do lots of analysis with pretty guaranteed stats, this won't be the watch for you.

❌ You're looking for a longer battery life: This fitness watch has a poor battery life for those who exercise more often. We think it's good for those wanting to track the odd workout every day or so but it might be cumbersome for those wanting stats all day.

The bottom line 🔎 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: A fantastic fitness watch for those new to tracking their swims, or new to fitness watches, giving you lots of data, a swimming workout mode and built-in features without feeling overwhelming ★★★½

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still a newer addition to their range being released back in 2023. It boasts a bigger screen than its predecessors which is something we liked. Our reviewer mainly tested it when hiking and in the gym and the bigger screen wasn't an issue then, although it may be more cumbersome in the water. With an adequate 50m water resistance, you can wear your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the pool and open water swimming — remember to turn on the Water Lock mode before though! Samsung also advised that in reality, the watch can be submerged in 5 feet of water for 30 minutes maximum so shorter swims are best.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 sells for around $349 without any discounts applied. Sometimes you can get it cheaper for around $190. A reasonably priced fitness watch in our eyes.

Water resistance: This fitness watch has adequate water resistance for pool and open water swimming with a 5ATM rating meaning it's water resistance up to 50 m. However, Samsung notes that in reality, this means it can be submerged in water up to 5 feet for 30 minutes so we recommend it for shorter swims. You must remember to use the Water Lock function too before entering the water.

Accuracy: Our reviewer found the health stats tracking to be "impressively accurate" and loved the accuracy for the heart rate and body composition functions, especially when the body composition results were compared to a standing bioimpedance machine. However, we found the tracking for the workout modes did not track anything but heart rate and duration so workout stats are simple in comparison to other fitness watches. Although we didn't test this watch in the water, you can track your swim metrics using the Samsung Health App, capturing your laps, distance, pace and stroke recognition.

Battery life: A disappointingly small battery life of a single day even though it's advertised as 40 hours. However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing if, as a swimmer, you're mainly using the watch to track your swims rather than capturing day-long health stats or sleep data. We did find an hours charge gave us a full battery.

Design: This watch comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. We tested the 44mm graphite-colored model with the silicone sport strap. Our reviewer liked the softness of the silicone strap which didn't slide during workouts. We also noted that it didn't feel heavy to wear. However, we did notice the sensor was quite bulky meaning it didn't sit close to the skin. For those with narrower wrists, this might not be the best choice as we found there weren't many adjustment holes.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Water resistance Decent for short pool and open water swims ★★★ Accuracy Great health tracking but can be imprecise on workouts ★★★ Battery life Very short but suitable if used just for swims — quick charge, too ★★★★ Design Available in 2 sizes, soft strap and comfortable ★★★★

The best for subtlety