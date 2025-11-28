We've used this cheap but quality fitness tracker to map hikes all over the world. It's now at its lowest ever price.

While you've more than likely heard of Garmin (the Fenix 8 is also on sale today with $250 off), Apple and Fitbit Smart Watches, you might not have heard of Suunto. But that should change.

We have been using this watch daily since our hands-on Suunto Race review back in August 2024. We reviewed the "Race" but later switched to the "Race S" for personal use because it was a better fit for us (a 45 mm case with a 1.32-inch screen versus a 49mm case with a 1.43-inch screen). Because of the size difference, there are a couple of changes in the materials used and in specifications like water resistance, but for everyday use and functionality, they are largely the same. Some users might prefer the bigger screen for viewing maps.

The Suunto Race is now $296, down from $399 at Amazon, and the Suunto Race S is $279, down from £349 at Amazon.

The Suunto has been excellent for us. It offers comprehensive fitness and health tracking, covering all the essentials such as heart rate, sleep, calories burned and oxygen levels.

Bigger screen Save 26% ($103) Suunto Race: was $399.65 now $296.65 Save $250 on the 47 mm Garmin Fenix 8, the crème de la crème of adventure watches. With its ultra-rugged design, comprehensive tracking features, detailed on-watch maps and exceptional heart rate accuracy, it is a real treat for professional athletes, free divers and serious outdoor explorers. Price check: Walmart: $449

Best for small wrists Save 20% ($70) Suunto Race S: was $349 now $279 The Race S is a great everyday smartwatch, better suited to people with smaller wrists than the Race. It's accurate and reliable with an excellent battery life. It easily competes against the much more expensive competition. Price check: Walmart: $349.99

One of the things we love most is the GPS + navigation features. The built-in GPS, compass, and altimeter make it an excellent hiking companion. Of course, you shouldn't head out into the hills without a backup plan, but the ability to glance down at your wrist to check if you're still on the right trail has been a game-changer. The 'breadcrumbs' functionality also gives peace of mind: you can retrace your exact steps back to the right place should you veer off course. We love downloading GPX and KML routes onto the watch to follow in new destinations, as well as to track our own. We have done so all over the world including China, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco and Wales to name a few.

Tantse Walter Freelance contributing writer Tantse is a hiking, travel and outdoors enthusiast and uses this actual watch to map routes all over the world, including remote areas of Morocco, China, and Kyrgyzstan. She is also a keen swimmer and uses the Race S to record and analyse her swims, helping her improve technique and performance.

Image 1 of 5 The Suunto Race is the perfect outdoor companion at a reasonable price point. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Sunto Race was quite large for our small wrists, the Race S was a better fit. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The heart and fitness tracking data gives you everything you could ask for. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) You can edit which 'complications' appear on the home screen (Image credit: Tantse Walter) You can use the Suunto App to import and export trekking routes (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The battery life is excellent; we don't get the same 'battery anxiety' that we have with previous watches. We even completed a five-day Great Wall of China trek, tracking every step, and there was still plenty of juice left in it at the end!

Overall, it is practical for everyday use with smartwatch-style functionality like showing phone notifications and controlling your media, but it's best for taking it out on adventures with you, where you would have otherwise used a map!

Key features: Heaps of trackable sports from running to. AMOLED display, optional Always-on mode, GPS, compass, altimeter, water resistance 50/100M, all the fitness tracking you could want

Product launched: October 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we have ever seen for either the Race or the Race S.

Price comparison Suunto Race: Amazon: $296.65 | Suunto: $299 | REI : $319

Price comparison Suunto Race S: Amazon: $279 | Suunto: $299 | REI : $319

Reviews consensus: 65% of Amazon reviewers gave this watch the full five stars, and they love it for the same reasons as us: Excellent battery, accurate GPS, and its suitability for outdoor activities. Some users complain about its heart rate accuracy, though we have never experienced this and have always found measurements to be reliable, even when tested against a MyZone heart strap with its ECG sensor.

TechRadar: ★★★ ½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a formidable GPS sports watch that does not cost an arm and a leg.

❌ Don't buy it if: You can afford to have the very best. Which we think is the Garmin Fenix 8 - which also happens to be at its lowest ever price of $849.99 right now.

