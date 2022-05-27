If you’re seeking a way to walk while you work, the best walking treadmills can slot just as easily into your life as they can under your desk. These machines are slightly different to the best treadmills (opens in new tab); they tend to be smaller and can often be folded up and put away.

You don’t have to be carving out endless hours in a desk job to fall short of your 10,000 steps a day (opens in new tab). In fact, many of us live sedentary lifestyles without even realizing it, and the more sustained periods of physical inactivity we clock up, the more likely we are to develop or aggravate serious illnesses like obesity, high blood pressure, or heart disease.

All cards on the table, the walking treadmill market is underdeveloped and we weren’t blown away with the current offerings. Cheaper models can feel insecure and wobbly, while expensive models are overpriced with not much to offer. If you’re determined to buy one, we recommend saving your cash and opting for one of our favorite budget models; while the more expensive models might last longer, they’re literally eight times more expensive. And if you’re going to buy yourself a $2,000 treadmill, you might as well opt for something like the Proform Pro 9000 (opens in new tab) which you can actually run on.

These are all the models we’ve tested so far. As the market continues to expand, we’ll test more models and update this guide.

Best walking treadmills

If you’re looking for a bargain without compromising quality, the Mobvoi home treadmill is a steal. It’s sleek and compact, doesn’t eat up valuable floor space, and allows you to clock up 12km/h of speed. We know this doesn’t exactly scream ‘PB’, but it's the highest speed of the models we tested (and many others in the same price bracket.)

The Mobvoi came through testing as our top-rated walking treadmill and marries walking pads with traditional treads quite nicely. The foldable design provides easy storage for space-savers, and there’s no need for construction know-how either. The model comes ready-made as an under-desk walking pad, and you can simply flip the side lever to lift the riser bar up, transforming it into a treadmill.

While we can’t speak for durability from our short testing window, the model does feel surprisingly sturdy with no unsettling jerking or wobbling motions. The riser houses a bright LED dashboard with quick touch controls for speed, an attachable phone holder, and screw-in handlebars. There’s also an additional metric tracking display on the treadmill base that can be controlled via the handy remote. The belt itself felt a little thin underfoot, indicating a lack of cushioning, and it was narrow to stand on which could feel quite suffocating if you’re a bigger user.

You’re not going to be awestruck by high-tech features, but the Mobvoi does have Bluetooth connectivity and brilliant quality inbuilt speakers. The machine only ranked 65 dB for noise at its highest speed, so you can rest assured that the neighbors won’t be banging down your door anytime soon.

What the users say Users rated this walking treadmill 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and praised the model for its great quality, sturdy build, and value for money. Some users were not convinced that the Mobvoi was durable, but these opinions weren’t mirrored by most buyers.

Read our full Mobvoi Home Treadmill review

Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill The best walking treadmill for anyone seeking tech on a budget. Specifications Dimensions: 41.3"/ 58.7"/ 26.2", folded 4.3"/ 58.7"/ 26.2" Weight: 71.4 lbs Tread belt size: 44.1" x 15.7" Max user weight: 264.6 lbs Display: LCD Speed: 0-8 km/h Incline: Fixed 0% Warranty: 1-year warranty Workouts: 6 preset programs Other features: Bluetooth connectivity and speakers, Kinomap app – social media compatible, adjustable tablet shelf, wearable remote control, LCD screen. Decibel reading: 57.5 dB Reasons to buy + Budget-friendly + Quick setup + Bluetooth connectivity and fitness app Reasons to avoid - Narrow belt - Low top speed

Looking to simply up your step count? Then yes, invest in this basic machine. The Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill has a pretty old-fashioned and basic look compared to the Mobvoi Home Treadmill and a slightly lower max speed of 8km/h (geared more towards power walking), but it’s one of the more techy models we tested. If you’re keen on cash-saving and low on storage, picking a Bluetooth-enabled tread with a small footprint and access to a fitness app isn’t a bad move.

Similar to the Mobvoi, a quick flip of the riser bar whips you from a walking pad into treadmill mode, and you can transport the machine with fuss-free ease. The belt is a little narrower than we expected and just long enough to stretch your legs; our tester was 5”2, so bigger or taller users might want to measure out the dimensions first.

There are some nice touches on the machine. An LED screen located on the base of the machine flashes up metrics that are controlled with a remote that snaps onto your wrist like a watch. The Bluefin is also fitted with six preset workouts that you can select from using the watch, but these only work between interval speeds of 1-8km/h and might not offer enough intensity for some users. Other features include a tablet holder that fits to the top of the riser, inbuilt speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, and access to the Kinomap fitness app (downloadable via your smart device) for access to a range of walking challenges and workouts. What you can do with 8km/h of speed, however, is on you.

If you’re concerned about price, this model might fit the bill.

What the users say Users rated this treadmill a 3.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. The model is popular for its easy setup and slim design, but some found it heavy and reported a fault in the belt after purchase – although this doesn’t seem to be a common occurrence.

The Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ This a robust machine that feels roomy and secure, but it comes with an astronomical price. Specifications Dimensions: 63"/ 28.5"/ 7" Weight: 119lbs Tread belt size: 20"/ 50" Max user weight: 400 lbs Display: 3" LCD Speed: 6.4 km/h Incline: Fixed 0% Warranty: 1-year warranty Workouts: None Other features: None Reasons to buy + Smooth, quiet belt + Wider walking surface than most + Updated console can control both treadmill and electronic desk Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No remote control or app connectivity - No performance summary and only basic metrics provided

The Lifespan TR5000-DT7 is the brand’s premium workplace treadmill. It’s an accomplished model, offering a smooth, quiet, and comfortable walking platform with a generously sized belt, zero wobble, and some much-needed upgrades following its predecessors. While we enjoyed our testing period with the machine, we don’t think it’s worth this jaw-dropping price (usually around £2,127/ $2,299.)

Similar to the TR5000’s counterpart – the Lifespan TR1200B Walking Treadmill (you can read our review of this model further down) – you get 6.4 km/h of speed and a lightly cushioned belt surface with six shock absorbers. The difference? The TR5000 has upgraded aluminum sides, a 3chp (continuous horsepower) motor, and an antiquated sleek desk-mounted control console to boast of. It’s the most comfortable and stable walking treadmill we’ve tried and can be paired with the Lifespan Electronic Desk (opens in new tab) as part of a package deal, allowing you to control both bits of the kit from the single desk-mounted console. The updated 3” LCD console display is a drastic improvement and can also control the height of the Lifespan Electronic Desk, as well as the treadmill’s speed.

The model does cost £600/ $600 more than the TR1200 for these privileges though, and an absence of bells and whistles such as app connectivity, preset programs, health stats, and remote control, twinned with its considerable cost, begs the question – is it really worth it? We’re not convinced.

Setting up takes mere minutes. The slim base is delivered pre-assembled, so all that’s left to do is plug in the power cord and attach the control console via a DVI cable. If you opt for the bundle (the package we tested), then the assembly of the desk takes about 45 minutes.

Lifespan needs to find ways to level up this model with its astronomical price tag. If you’re after a solid, stable, and dependable under desk treadmill, you won’t find many better options than the Lifespan TR5000-DT7+, but it doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel. If you’re spending this much, you might as well buy a fully kitted-out treadmill that will let you both work and run on its tread.

What the users say Users rated this model 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Lifespan website. Users loved the solid quality and durability of the product, but some would like more speed available and Bluetooth connectivity.

Read our full Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ review

WalkingPad C2 The best walking treadmill for style and saving space. Specifications Dimensions: 32.5" / 21.5" / 5" Weight: 62 lbs Tread belt size: 47"/ 16.5" Max user weight: 220 lbs Display: LED Speed: 0-6 km/h Incline: Fixed 0% Warranty: 1-year warranty Workouts: Available via the KS Fit app Other features: Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, KS Fit app compatible with Android and IOS, motion footfall sensors Decibel reading: 45 dB Reasons to buy + Easy storage + Good size walking belt Reasons to avoid - Not user-friendly - Low maximum speed

It’s worth noting that the Kingsmith WalkingPad C2 (sometimes called the S1) is solely a walking pad and doesn’t transition into a traditional-looking treadmill like the Mobvoi Home Treadmill (opens in new tab) or Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill (opens in new tab). It’s definitely the sleekest and most stylish looking model of the bunch and boasts an unassuming and modest footprint that makes it perfect for tight office spaces and slick city apartments. If you’re seeking something lightweight and compact to flip open and slip under your office desk, this walking pad definitely does that job.

In terms of setup, you only have to unfold the machine, snap it into place, and plug it in. On the surface, there’s not much else to this model; there’s a small LED screen located on the front of the belt that displays your live metrics, a handy remote control, and 6km/h of speed available to play with. You also have access to the KS Fit app which allows you to control the tread from your phone, plus Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Our tester is 5”2 and found the belt unnervingly narrow and unstable to walk on without handlebars, which is a red flag for bigger users. We were impressed with the length of the pad though, which wasn’t far off Lifespan’s dimensions, as this allowed us to comfortably open up our stride.

We were pumped to test out this model's USP – automated user mode. When activated, the machine uses footfall motion sensors located in three parts of the belt to auto-adjust speed to your natural stride. This key feature puts you in control, but unfortunately, we found it unresponsive to our footfall and tricky to master. Unless you’re happy to jump off the machine every five seconds, you might want to stick to manual mode and save your energy.

The Kingsmith is at the pricier end of the range, coming in at just under $600. The ambitious and intuitive automated mode is most likely the reason, but in our opinion, the sensors and KS Fit app need improving to be worth the cash.

What the users say Users rated the WalkingPad a 4 out of 5 on Amazon. They were impressed by the neat and compact design. However, some users had difficulties with the remote; they also found the app unstable and not user-friendly.

Read our full WalkingPad C2 Review

Lifespan Workplace Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3-BT A good, sturdy treadmill – but still overpriced, in our opinion. Specifications Dimensions: 63"/ 28.3"/ 7" Weight: 115lbs Tread belt size: 50"/ 20" Max user weight: 350 lbs Display: 12"/ 3"/ 2" button controlled console/ LED screen Speed: 0-6.4 km/h Incline: Fixed 0% Warranty: Lifetime frame, 3-year motor, 2-year parts Workouts: None Other features: None Reasons to buy + The belt moves smoothly and the base feels sturdy + It's quiet in action + Easy to set up, use and store Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Basic - Dated console

The Lifespan TR1200 Treadmill is the younger brother of the Lifespan TR5000B Walking Treadmill (reviewed above) and the most affordable of the latest batch of Lifespan releases. With its simple setup and slim profile, it does the basics of an under desk treadmill and does them very well.

The belt moves smoothly and combines six shock absorbers with a quiet 2chp motor to provide a comfortable, judder-free walking surface. With generous dimensions that match its more premium counterpart, the belt felt firm yet cushioned underfoot, and you have 6.4km/h of speed available to play with. But, considering this model costs around £1,299/$999USD, we would expect more.

In terms of aesthetics, there is nothing exceptional about the Lifespan TR1200. The understated design is functional with a basic and bulky console that looks like it was built in the 90s (you can upgrade this to include the newer console if you’re happy to cough up £100/$100 extra.) The cheaper, plastic finish of the side rails and motor casing doesn’t do justice to the machine’s premium price point, but the overall look is in keeping with the average office environment.

There are no preset programs, apps, or options for remote controls like you get with more affordable models like the Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 or Mobvoi Home Treadmill, and only basic metrics are offered by way of feedback. A saving grace is the lack of setup required to get this treadmill going. It arrives whole, so you’ll just need to plug in some cables and switch it on.

If you’re considering buying the Lifespan Workplace Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3-BT, we recommend first thinking about how much you’ll be using the machine. If you’re committed to using it every day, the benefits might stack up to validate the cost. But the model does little to develop the under desk treadmill scene, and it’s hard to understand why this model is so expensive. If you’re a technology lover looking for bells and whistles galore, the Lifespan TR1200 is not for you.

What the users say Users rated the sturdy, smooth quality of the design and stamped it with a very respective 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Lifespan website. However, some mentioned the desk was wobbly (purchased separately) and the machine was heavy to move around.

How to choose the best walking treadmill

The walking treadmill and under-desk walking treadmill markets are on the rise, but it’s crucial to do your research and ask yourself what you want from your machine. We recommend not spending too much, but there are several other factors worth your consideration before you dive in:

Budget

We didn’t find that money necessarily amounted to quality while testing these walking treadmills. If you’re on a tight budget, you can still find great quality without the high price tag.

Space and size

You wouldn’t buy a pair of jeans that don’t fit (on purpose, anyway), and the same goes for your fitness equipment. Measure your space (with a margin for error) and check the machine specs before you buy. If you’re tight on space, look for the largest belt dimensions for the smallest overall footprint.

Weight

Home-use treadmills aren’t the same as commercial-grade gym machines, so remember to check the max weight capacity. Treadmills with a higher capacity tend to be more sturdy and judder less from heavier footstrikes. If you live in a top-floor apartment with no elevator, it’s also worth checking the treadmill weight, and whether it comes with wheels, so you’re not caught out on delivery day.

Features

If you’re looking for an under-desk walking treadmill, the speed range won’t matter; but if you want the option to run, make sure you check the max speed. You might also want to consider if you’ll need added features like inbuilt speakers, Bluetooth, a tablet holder, or fitness app compatibility. Not fussed about frills? You can save some dosh with a basic walking pad.

Why use an under desk treadmill

Despite our misgivings about the current machines on the market, under desk exercise does have its benefits. Not only can this compact cardio equipment inject some light physical activity into your workday, but it’s also affordable, easy to store, and can have a transformational effect on your health, too. According to a year-long study published in PLOS (opens in new tab), treadmill workstations can have a significant and favorable impact on overall physical activity, work performance, and total daily calorie expenditure (by more than 74 calories per day.)