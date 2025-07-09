Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and as always, we're here to give you an honest round-up of the best star projector deals on the market.

Whether you're shopping for yourself, a gift for a space enthusiast, or simply looking for a soothing night light for a young person, there's a projector (and a deal) here for you. We've included disk-based projectors, ones with customizable lighting shows, projectors with built-in Bluetooth speakers, and even novelty models. The crucial thing is that we've held them in our own hands and tested them all.

Star projectors are often discounted during big sales events, and this year is no different. We're two days into this event, and these are the best deals we've seen on star projectors worth buying.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2025 star projector deals

Best quality speaker Govee Star Projector: was $95 now $60 at Amazon The speaker on this star projector is its standout feature and it also has "Matter" support for seamless smart home integration. The only caveat is, the noisy is quite loud, so don't get it if you're looking for a sleep aid. Save 37% today and get a quality smart star projector meets Bluetooth speaker combo. Read our full Govee review (over on our friends at Space.com's website) (★★★★ ½)

Best novelty star projector Astronaut Starry Sky Projector: was $21.57 now $17.98 at Amazon How could we not include our favorite novelty projector? His price fluctuates often and is sold by a multitude of sellers, but just under $18 is the best we've seen him during this sales event so far. Save 20% and delight any space fan with this charming shelf ornament-meets star-projector combo. Read our full Astronaut Starry Sky Projector review (★★★★)

Best space saving star projector Cadrim Projector: was $35.99 now $28.79 at Amazon Sure, there is only a small saving to be had on this small angular star projector. The speaker is 'fine' but the light projections are just as good as those found in more premium models. Save 20% — a great price if you're looking for a simple solution to transform your space, without taking up too much space. Our friends at Space.com gave it ★★★★ in their hands-on Cadrim star projector review.

