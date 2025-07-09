Don't waste your money — These are the only star projectors worth buying this Amazon Prime Day
Several of our favorite tried-and-tested star projectors are on sale until Friday, including one that easily rivals the premium models.
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and as always, we're here to give you an honest round-up of the best star projector deals on the market.
Whether you're shopping for yourself, a gift for a space enthusiast, or simply looking for a soothing night light for a young person, there's a projector (and a deal) here for you. We've included disk-based projectors, ones with customizable lighting shows, projectors with built-in Bluetooth speakers, and even novelty models. The crucial thing is that we've held them in our own hands and tested them all.
Star projectors are often discounted during big sales events, and this year is no different. We're two days into this event, and these are the best deals we've seen on star projectors worth buying.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2025 star projector deals
Save $20 and pick this top star projector up for less than $60. A steal, if you ask us. We gave this star projector five stars of its own in our hands-on review. It easily rivals the bigger names on the market, without the huge price tag.
Read our full Orzors Galaxy Lite review ( ★★★★★)
We were seriously impressed with the bright, vivid imagery this unassuming, rechargeable star projector creates.
Save over 32%, just make sure to apply the extra 10% off voucher at checkout.
Read our full Pococo Galaxy Star Projector review (★★★★)
The speaker on this star projector is its standout feature and it also has "Matter" support for seamless smart home integration. The only caveat is, the noisy is quite loud, so don't get it if you're looking for a sleep aid.
Save 37% today and get a quality smart star projector meets Bluetooth speaker combo.
Read our full Govee review (over on our friends at Space.com's website) (★★★★ ½)
For less than $15, this little star projector is an absolute steal for immediately transforming your environment into an otherworldly one. Unlike the Govee mentioned above, its motor is nearly silent.
Save 26% and pick up this multi-functional star projector that our reviewer awarded four and a half stars.
Read our full YGiTK star projector review (★★★★ ½)
How could we not include our favorite novelty projector? His price fluctuates often and is sold by a multitude of sellers, but just under $18 is the best we've seen him during this sales event so far.
Save 20% and delight any space fan with this charming shelf ornament-meets star-projector combo.
Read our full Astronaut Starry Sky Projector review (★★★★)
Sure, there is only a small saving to be had on this small angular star projector. The speaker is 'fine' but the light projections are just as good as those found in more premium models.
Save 20% — a great price if you're looking for a simple solution to transform your space, without taking up too much space.
Our friends at Space.com gave it ★★★★ in their hands-on Cadrim star projector review.
Another small saving, but at just over $20, this novelty star projector would make the perfect gift for a space and dinosaur fan, and let's face it, there are a lot of those! Our reviewer's young family member still uses this daily.
Read our full dinosaur egg projector review (★★★½)
Tantse Walter is a photographer and adventurer that's spent seven years facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning trips. Whether that be for astrophotography location scouting, or just for the love of exploration. Tantse enjoys taking creative, bright and bold photos of people, places, animals and the night sky. She is currently a contributing writer to both Space.com and LiveScience.com.
