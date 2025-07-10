Prime Day is a great chance to save money on your next telescope — whether you're a beginner buying your first scope or looking for an upgrade on your current one. We've scoured the web for all the best telescope deals and price-checked them against one another to bring you the cheapest deals on the best telescopes in one place.

We've thoroughly inspected each deal to ensure that it's the best price around and that there hasn't been any sneaky price-hiking to make deals look better than they actually are. We always recommend deals and products we believe in, many of which we have personally used, bought or reviewed ourselves. We're including a range of scopes, including smart telescopes, beginner telescopes, compact telescopes and telescopes suitable for kids — so there's something here for everyone.

We kept track of all the best deals throughout the Amazon Prime Day, but if you're looking to bag some other savings, we've compiled all the best deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, binoculars, cameras and more in our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Best telescope deals today

Best telescope deals

Great for lunar viewing Save $84.26 Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ: was $329.95 now $245.69 at Amazon Save $84 on this Newtonian Reflector telescope from Celestron. With its 114mm aperture, feast your eyes on View Saturn’s rings, Jupiter’s Galilean moons, the Moon's craters and beyond. A fantastic way for kids and adults to get started on their stargazing journey.

Great for beginners Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ: was $489.95 now $399.49 at Amazon Save $90 on this easy-to-use 102mm refractor. It has a smartphone adapter and the integrated app curates a list of visible night sky targets to look for. It's great for views of the moon, planets and bright deep-sky objects.

Compact & portable Save $43.96 Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ: was $179.95 now $135.99 at Amazon Save $43 on this beginner-friendly refractor telescope. It's excellent for detailed views of the moon, and the EQ mount is great for tracking objects across the sky.

Visit our Amazon Prime Day hub for deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health & fitness equipment, cameras, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.

Prime Day FAQs

What are the dates for Prime Day 2025? Prime Day 2025 started at 00:00 on Tuesday, July 8 and finishes at 23:59 on Friday, July 11.

Is Prime Day delivery next day? There's no firm yes or no answer here — it depends on the retailer. Make sure you check the delivery times stated on each listing for accurate information.

Can I get Prime Day deals if I don't have Prime? Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, so you'll need to sign up in order to take advantage of the Prime Day deals. If you're not already a member, you can sign up on a free trial.