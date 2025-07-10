Save up to $375 with these 10 stellar Prime Day telescope deals
With options to suit beginners and seasoned astronomers, we've rounded up the 10 best telescope deals that are worth buying this Prime Day.
Prime Day is a great chance to save money on your next telescope — whether you're a beginner buying your first scope or looking for an upgrade on your current one. We've scoured the web for all the best telescope deals and price-checked them against one another to bring you the cheapest deals on the best telescopes in one place.
We've thoroughly inspected each deal to ensure that it's the best price around and that there hasn't been any sneaky price-hiking to make deals look better than they actually are. We always recommend deals and products we believe in, many of which we have personally used, bought or reviewed ourselves. We're including a range of scopes, including smart telescopes, beginner telescopes, compact telescopes and telescopes suitable for kids — so there's something here for everyone.
Best telescope deals
Save $200 on the 'world's most beloved telescope' this Prime Day. We loved its exceptional clarity and were able to observe a world of nighttime wonders, such as planets, the Moon and deep space objects. We think it's the best telescope out there and it's not every day we see it discounted.
Save $80 on this 6-inch telescope — allowing beginners to easily observe Saturn's rings, Jupiter's moons and a variety of deep-space objects. Setup can be challenging, but it's suitable for beginners who are interested in the hobby long-term.
Save $84 on this Newtonian Reflector telescope from Celestron. With its 114mm aperture, feast your eyes on View Saturn’s rings, Jupiter’s Galilean moons, the Moon's craters and beyond. A fantastic way for kids and adults to get started on their stargazing journey.
Grab a free backpack worth $365 when you buy the Unistellar eQuinox 2 at Sam's Club. This excellent smart telescope is capable of viewing a wide variety of subjects, and we loved how detailed the views of galaxies and nebulas were.
Save $30 on this very portable smart telescope for Prime Day. It's great for anyone who wants to photograph the cosmos on a budget without spending a lot more on one of the best smart telescopes.
Save $375 on this seriously powerful 11-inch telescope for stunning, detailed views of galaxies and nebulas up close. The computerized mount is perfect for astrophotography, and it has a database of 40,000 celestial objects.
Save $90 on this easy-to-use 102mm refractor. It has a smartphone adapter and the integrated app curates a list of visible night sky targets to look for. It's great for views of the moon, planets and bright deep-sky objects.
Save $43 on this beginner-friendly refractor telescope. It's excellent for detailed views of the moon, and the EQ mount is great for tracking objects across the sky.
Save $13.76 on this small telescope for kids and anyone on a budget. The Alt-Azumuth mount is easy to use, and its compact and lightweight form is ideal for camping trips — plus, it won't take up much room in your house.
Save $160 on the Celestron Advanced VX 8-inch EdgeHD telescope and get a free eyepiece and filter set, including five 1.25" Plossl Eyepieces, a 2x Barlow Lens and a comprehensive colored filter set. This powerful telescope is fantastic for astrophotography.
Prime Day FAQs
What are the dates for Prime Day 2025?
Prime Day 2025 started at 00:00 on Tuesday, July 8 and finishes at 23:59 on Friday, July 11.
Is Prime Day delivery next day?
There's no firm yes or no answer here — it depends on the retailer. Make sure you check the delivery times stated on each listing for accurate information.
Can I get Prime Day deals if I don't have Prime?
Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, so you'll need to sign up in order to take advantage of the Prime Day deals. If you're not already a member, you can sign up on a free trial.
Is Prime Day worth it?
There are some genuine deals out there, but there are also some inflated prices to make the deals look better than they are. We always check for genuine deals, so you won't get caught out with a fake deal and end up spending more.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South Wales, she aims to portray a feeling of calm and peaceful moments through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and she regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.
