The best electric toothbrushes come loaded with advanced features and tech aimed at giving your teeth the best possible clean. Some, including the Oral-B Genius X Limited, also use AI to help you improve your brushing technique. However, all these features can come at a cost, which makes this electric toothbrush deal worth grabbing fast.

Get the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush on sale right now for $79.99 at Amazon.

Right now at Amazon, the Oral-B Genius X Limited, our top choice in the Live Science best electric toothbrush buyers guide, has hit one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen at just $99.99. As an extra incentive, Amazon is also offering a bonus $20 coupon, which takes it down to a bargain $79.99, and an overall saving of $120.99.

Lowest-ever price Save 60% Oral-B Genius X Limited : was $199.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Oral-B Genius X Limited is equipped with artificial intelligence, giving you daily personal coaching, which adapts to your brushing style, ensuring all teeth are brushed evenly, and that you use the right amount of pressure for the right time, making it a great electric toothbrush for adults. Be sure to apply the extra $20 coupon before checkout. Read our Oral-B Genius X Limited review. Read more ▼

The Oral-B Genius X secures the top position in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, and it received an impressive 4.5 out of 5 from our tester, Joanne Lewsley. She felt the Genius X electric toothbrush outperformed its competitors with outstanding brushing performance, compact design, and a wide range of innovative smart features.

The Genius X also has over 8,500 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.4 stars, so if you've been considering an electric toothbrush, then I'd suggest grabbing this, because you'll be hard pushed to find anything that comes close at this discounted price.

Image 1 of 3 The Oral-B Genius X Limited is a sleek and well-designed electric toothbrush. (Image credit: Future) The travel case can charge your toothbrush and handily your smartphone too. (Image credit: Future) The Genius X includes three brush heads. (Image credit: Future)

Some of the many impressive features that make this not only an outstanding electric toothbrush, but a brilliant piece of tech too, are the AI and the Oral-B app. The AI is claimed to have learned from thousands of human brushing behaviours and will recognize your brushing style.

It will track all your brushing movement patterns and habits, giving you real-time, simple and actionable prompts to follow — almost like having your dentist in your bathroom.

The Genius X Limited has built-in Bluetooth technology, allowing you to connect it to your smartphone and track all your brushing stats and performance on the interactive Oral-B app.

The Oral-B Genius X also comes with six cleaning modes, including one designed for sensitive teeth, while its gum pressure control feature will alert you if you brush too hard. There is also a 2-minute timer, and the powerful lithium-ion battery keeps it running for around 14 days on a single charge.

Key features: AI-powered tracking, personalized coaching, Bluetooth technology, six cleaning modes, pressure sensor, 14-day battery life, timer, travel case, charger, and one replacement brush head.

Product launched: October 2019.

Price history: The launch price of Oral-B Genius X Limited was $285, and although the $99.99 deal price has been seen before, with the additional $20 bonus discount, it takes it to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Price comparison: Walmart $169.99.

Reviews consensus: The Genius X has held the best overall crown in our best electric toothbrushes guide, and this premium electric toothbrush ticked all the boxes for its outstanding brushing performance and AI-powered assistance. It also has over 8,500 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.4 stars, and Amazon reviewers like us loved its smart features, along with the travel-friendly package.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best electric toothbrushes.

✅ Buy it if: You want a thoughtfully designed toothbrush that is compact, stylish and packed with features, including AI, that will help you elevate your brushing performance.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something ultra-quiet or a more basic offering. The Bitvae R2 is our best budget electric toothbrush, and currently discounted to just $29.99 on Amazon.

