If your child is ready to move from a manual toothbrush to a powered device, our guide to the best electric toothbrushes for kids is certain to have the right toothbrush for your little one.

Dental plaque is one of the primary causes of tooth decay and gum inflammation. Brushing with a powered toothbrush has been proven to be much more effective at removing plaque from children’s teeth than a manual toothbrush, as demonstrated by this 2021 study .

The very best electric toothbrushes for kids can also help to set healthy teeth brushing habits, such as getting into those hard-to-reach spots and ensuring that teeth are brushed for the recommended 2 minutes. And for children who thrive on praise and encouragement, we have toothbrushes that reward good brushing technique too.

Our buying guide will help you find the right electric or battery-powered toothbrush for your child, with brushes suitable for children as young as three years old. From toothbrushes with interactive games and Smart technology, to ergonomic design and hygienic silicone casings, we’ve got the one to suit. And if you're looking for a brush of your own, you can view our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

Best Electric Toothbrushes For Kids 2022

Oral B Kids Electric Toothbrush The Oral B Kids electric toothbrush makes brushing fun, with a connected app featuring their favorite characters. Specifications Battery/Rechargeable: Rechargeable Battery life: Up to 5 days Timer?: Yes Modes: 2 Warranty: 2-year limited warranty Cost of replacement heads: $15.90 for 4 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Target View at Amazon 166 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Customizable handle stickers + Sensitive mode for younger children + Free app encourages good brushing habits Reasons to avoid - Matching replacement heads may be hard to find - Brush head may be too large for young children - No low battery indicator

The Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush uses oscillating-rotating movement to clean your kid’s teeth, and it’s suitable for children as young as three years old. Our buying guide plumped for the Frozen II themed toothbrush, but other themes are available including Star Wars, Disney Princesses and Pixar Kids. Prices may vary.

The first thing we noticed with the Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush is that it comes with four toothbrush heads, giving you up to a year of use without having to purchase refills.

This rechargeable electric toothbrush lasts for up to five days between charges too, so you can take it away on short breaks or sleepovers without having to remember to pack the charger.

A free Disney Magic Timer app is also available with selected toothbrushes, including the Frozen II model. Simply download the app, scan the toothbrush and your child is all set to brush along with their favorite Disney and Pixar characters. They can unlock and collect stickers for good brushing technique too.

A 30-second reminder prompts little ones to switch brushing position, and a 2-minute timer tells them when it’s time to stop brushing. Younger children may prefer to choose the Sensitive mode, while the Daily Clean mode may suit older children better.

The Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush gets great reviews from parents on Amazon, with over 80% of happy customers giving it 5 stars. They say their children enjoy brushing their teeth with this electric toothbrush, even if they don’t use the free app. They also report that their kids’ teeth look much cleaner after use.

However, negative reviews mention problems scanning the toothbrush to match favorite characters in the app, and some parents report a build-up of mold and dirt on the toothbrush where the head connects with the handle. It’s worth pointing out that these negative reviews are few and far between.

Philips Sonicare for Kids The Philips Sonicare for Kids is a great tool to encourage and monitor your child’s brushing progress, but it’s expensive to buy and maintain. Specifications Battery/Rechargeable: Rechargeable Battery life: Up to 2 weeks Timer?: Yes Modes: 2 Warranty: 2-year limited warranty Cost of replacement heads: $19.95 for 2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart 176 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Customizable, ergonomic design + Quad pacing feature for thorough tooth brushing + Fun app monitors and rewards child’s progress Reasons to avoid - Expensive outlay - Replacement brush heads are expensive - Brush head may be too large for young children

Suitable for kids aged three and older, the Philips Sonicare for Kids features an interactive app to help make brushing sessions more fun. Simply download the app to a phone or tablet and connect the Bluetooth-enabled handset for personalized brushing tips, coaching and animated rewards that encourage your child to brush hard-to-reach spots.

The app also features data on your child’s brushing history, so you can double-check they’re staying on track. The brush itself records up to 20 sessions without requiring a sync to the app, so if you haven’t got your phone or tablet to hand, you won’t miss out on a session’s data.

A handy two minute timer encourages your little one to brush for the recommended time. A bonus quad pacing feature prompts them to move the brush around the four quadrants of the mouth, resulting in a thorough clean.

The colorful design of the Philips Sonicare for Kids is also customizable, with 10 stickers provided that wrap around the handset, instantly updating your child’s toothbrush to the design of their choice.

This electric toothbrush comes with 2 power modes - a low mode for younger children and a more powerful mode for older kids. You can also buy smaller toothbrush heads for younger children if the toothbrush head provided is too big for your child.

The Philips Sonicare for Kids scores an impressive five stars on Amazon, with most parents saying it has improved their child’s brushing technique. However, some buyers complain that the colorful stickers tend to peel off over time, the toothbrush head provided is too big for little mouths, and the lack of a pressure sensor means kids could be inadvertently brushing too hard.

Colgate Hum Kids Parents love the Colgate Hum Kids for transforming brushing technique, but app unreliability can result in inconsolable kids at bedtime. Specifications Battery/Rechargeable: Battery (2 x AAA included) Timer?: Yes Modes: 1 Warranty: 2-year limited warranty Cost of replacement heads: $13.11 for 2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Target View at Target Reasons to buy + Bright and fun ergonomic design + Encourages good brushing technique + Timer sets recommended 2-minute limit Reasons to avoid - Battery powered rather than electric - AR technology can be unreliable - Replacement heads can be expensive

Suitable for children aged five and older, the Colgate Hum Kids brings augmented reality (AR) into your bathroom. Using a distinctive and colorful base that features AR dots, this toothbrush will track your child’s brushing technique via a connected app. It connects your little one to a live game on the app, encouraging them to tackle hard-to-reach spots in a fun and interactive way.

The Hum is carefully designed with kids in mind, featuring a slim, ergonomic handle and a small brush head with extra-soft bristles. Parents with more than one child can purchase extra brush heads to swap in.

If you’re worried about your phone slipping off the side of the basin, the Colgate Hum Kids also comes with a handy phone stand, so your child can see the game they’re playing while they’re brushing.

This toothbrush is shipped in sturdy recyclable cardboard packaging, so there’s no plastic waste, and it comes with two batteries provided so you can get started straight away. It’s also available as a manual toothbrush, with the same AR technology.

Overall, the Colgate Hum Kids scores an impressive 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon. Parents praise the toothbrush for transforming tooth brushing, with expert prompts on everything from switching positions to rinsing off the brush after use. However, many parents report struggling with the AR technology that connects to the app, which can sometimes result in inconsolable younger children who want to play the games.

Foreo ISSA Kids A super-stylish addition to your child’s bathroom shelf, but it’s an expensive outlay and replacement toothbrush heads can be hard to track down. Specifications Battery/Rechargeable: Rechargeable Battery life: 1 hour charge gives 265 uses Timer?: Yes Modes: 1 Warranty: 2-year limited warranty Cost of replacement heads: From $16 for 1 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super-stylish silicone design + Quad pacing reminder + Long battery life and USB charging Reasons to avoid - More expensive than most kids’ brushes - Harder to find replacement brush heads - No connected app

Foreo is known for its beautifully designed sonic toothbrushes, and the Foreo Issa Kids electric toothbrush is no exception. Available in four bright colors, its distinctive design adds cheer to any bathroom shelf.

Foreo toothbrushes and toothbrush heads are made with silicone, making them easy to keep clean and hygienic. Plus, the shallow silicone bristles make these toothbrushes kind to little gums, giving a gentler clean. Foreo claims their toothbrushes remove 30% more plaque to give your child’s oral hygiene a 140% boost.

Children will enjoy the soft and silky feel of the ergonomically designed handset, while each color choice comes with its own animal character. Choose from rose nose hippo, true blue pony, merry berry shark, or mellow yellow gator.

The handset also features a light-up smiling ‘Glee’ or sad ‘Glum’ face, depending on your child’s brushing habits. For example, Glee appears at the end of the recommended two minute brushing time, while Glum appears if they switch off the toothbrush before two minutes, and when the toothbrush hasn’t been in use for 12 hours.

A 30-second quadrant pacer prompts your child to switch position, while a one-hour charge gives up to 265 brushing sessions. A USB cable is also provided, offering ease and flexibility when charging, especially while travelling.

While many parents praise the Foreo Issa Kids for its smart design, not all are sure it cleans their kids’ teeth very well. Some worry the sonic cleaning is underserved by the silicone brush head, while others are concerned that it doesn’t do as good a job as rotating-oscillating brushes, such as the Oral B kids electric toothbrush.

There’s no doubt you get what you pay for with the Foreo Issa Kids, but it is still one of the most expensive kids’ toothbrushes on the market. Replacement toothbrush heads are almost impossible to track down in grocery stores or pharmacies, so you’ll probably need to find and buy them online.

Brusheez Kids Designed specifically for kids, Brusheez toothbrush sets are an ideal gift and offer plenty of bonus brushing features. Specifications Battery/Rechargeable: Battery (2 AA batteries, not included) Timer?: Sand timer included Modes: 1 Warranty: 5-year warranty Cost of replacement heads: $7.99 for 2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Affordably priced + Bright and colorful design + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - No quad pacing feature or in-built timer - Batteries not included - Reports of poor customer service

There’s no doubt that Brusheez toothbrush sets are among the most adorable brushes available on the market. They make an ideal gift to encourage your child to learn good brushing habits. Each set comes with a toothbrush and toothbrush head cover, an hourglass-style timer and a small rinse cup, all neatly stowed on a matching stand. Choose from nine different colorful animal characters, including Pepper the Dino, Prancy the Pony or Sparkle the Unicorn.

Brusheez says its battery-powered toothbrushes remove twice as much plaque as a manual toothbrush, while the fun sand timer offers a great visual cue to your child for how long to brush.

The stand that comes with the toothbrush set can sit on a shelf, by the basin or be mounted on a wall. The set also features a cute brushing chart for your child to fill in morning and evening, and parents can download and print further brushing charts from the Brusheez website. Brush heads are easy to find and fairly inexpensive to replace, and the generous five year warranty gives extra peace of mind.

Parents love the Brusheez sets on Amazon, with thousands of satisfied customers giving it the full five stars. They praise how much fun Brusheez packs into each character set, and how much enjoyment their kid gets from brushing their teeth. On the flip side, however, some parents say the brushes can be noisy, and Brusheez customer services can be slow to respond if there are any problems.

BriteBrush Kids Interactive play and Smart sensor technology make the BriteBrush Kids toothbrush a game-changer for some kids. Specifications Battery/Rechargeable: Battery (2 AAA batteries, included) Timer?: Yes Modes: 1 Warranty: 1-year warranty Cost of replacement heads: $9.99 for 3 Reasons to buy + Smart technology + Fun interactive games and music + Affordably priced Reasons to avoid - Brush heads fray quickly - Volume can be loud - Some reports of weak sensors

Suitable for children as young as three, the BriteBrush comes in a choice of three distinctive designs: Baby Shark, Sesame Elmo and Game Brush. Each design comes loaded with fun, interactive games and music, to encourage your child to brush more effectively.

Smart sensors detect how well your child is brushing and prompts them to do better in their favorite character’s voice, or with games and songs. Side recognition also helps to remind your little one to switch positions.

The BriteBrush also features a handy parent check light, which lights up if they’ve done a great job, while soft bristles help to protect emerging teeth and little gums. And if you find it’s too loud, you can simply hold down the power button to lower the volume.

Parents seem to really rate the BriteBrush, with many giving it five stars in Amazon user reviews. They say it has transformed their child’s brushing technique and made oral hygiene fun.

However, some parents complain that the soft bristle brushes fray too quickly and need to be replaced more often than other toothbrushes. Others criticize the sensors for being too weak, and not recognizing when a child tries to brush their teeth well, which can cause frustration. However, most parents report that the sensors work perfectly well, so this could be a fault with individual devices.

Our verdict? Affordably priced, and with lots of fun features, the BriteBrush could be the perfect tool to engage and encourage a reluctant brusher.

When can kids start using an electric toothbrush?

Most electric toothbrushes are designed for children aged three or older, so this is a good age to start. Although you’ll still need to supervise your child and help them with brushing until they’re around seven or eight.

Although research into electric toothbrushes for kids is limited, there is evidence to show it’s more effective than using a manual toothbrush.

A 2021 study into the use of electric toothbrushes compared to manual toothbrushes found that electric brushes removed over 30% more plaque than manual toothbrushes in children aged 3-6 years, and over 50% more plaque in children aged between 7 and 9. So they can be a quick and effective way to improve your child’s oral health, at any age.

How to choose the best electric toothbrushes for kids

If you’re shopping around for an electric toothbrush for your child, look for models that are age appropriate. There's a lot of choice around these days, with some toothbrushes designed for older children only.

Consider how you want the brush to be powered. Battery-powered brushes tend to be cheaper, but the cost of replacement batteries can add up. Your child’s toothbrush runs the risk of slowing down as batteries run out, making brushing less efficient. Electric rechargeable models may end up being a cheaper investment in the long run.

If you’re not sure, you can always start with a cheaper battery-operated model and see how your child gets on with it, before investing in a more expensive rechargeable device.

Examine the size of the brush head and make sure it’s small enough to be used comfortably by your child. Large, deep brush heads may make cleaning tight spots between the molars and cheeks almost impossible for younger children. The width and shape of the handset is also important - a good ergonomic design will make the toothbrush more comfortable to hold for two minutes in tiny hands.

Two minute timers and bonus features that encourage your child to move the brush around their mouth, such as quadrant pacing, help to set good brushing habits early on.

Colorful designs can help to make brushing more fun, but it may mean your child outgrows their favorite TV character before they outgrow their brush, and you may find yourself splashing out on a new toothbrush sooner than you’d like.

Above all else, don’t forget adult supervision. Watching your child brush their teeth and helping them out when they need it makes the biggest difference to your child’s oral hygiene. A little praise and encouragement goes a long way too.