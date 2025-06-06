The sun: Facts about the bright star at the center of the solar system

The sun is around halfway through its lifetime. Our star is locked in a constant battle as outward pressure from nuclear fusion fights the inward pull of gravity . When the sun runs out of hydrogen in about 5 billion years, the inward force of gravity will win.

The center of the sun will collapse, compressing into a dense core. Helium will start fusing into even denser elements, like carbon , nitrogen and oxygen . While this happens, the heat generated by the fusing of these elements will push the sun's outer shell to swell . This will be bad news for the inner planets of the solar system — including Earth.

As the sun becomes a type of star called a red giant, its outer shell will expand to the orbit of Mars, gobbling up Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. But the red-giant phase is not when the sun will die.

The outer layers that swell during the red-giant phase will become a shell of gas called a surrounding planetary nebula. This shell will be shed after approximately 1 billion years. This will expose the star's smoldering core, which, by this point, will be a dense ball called a white dwarf.

As a white dwarf, the sun will dim. The material from the planetary nebula will spread out into the galaxy and form the building blocks of the next generation of stars and planets.