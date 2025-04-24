Saturn: Facts about the ringed planet

Saturn's outermost layers are made from swirling gases — mostly hydrogen and helium. The surface of Saturn also holds small amounts of water, ammonia and methane gas, but these gases become liquid as pressures and temperatures rise deeper in the planet. Saturn is the least-dense planet in the solar system, with an average density less than that of water, meaning it would float in a gigantic bathtub.

Saturn has a dense core made of metals such as iron and nickel. This core is surrounded by rocky material. The next layer contains liquid metallic hydrogen. Research suggests Saturn's core isn't a solid sphere like Earth's. Rather, it is a "fuzzy soup " made of rocks, ice and metallic fluids that slosh around and affect the planet's gravitational pull, which then influences the structure of its gigantic rings.