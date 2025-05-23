The moon: Facts about our planet's lunar companion

The moon is made mostly of rocks that are rich in iron and magnesium. The moon's face is covered in craters, which were left by various space objects that slammed into the moon over billions of years. And because the moon doesn't have wind to wipe away these scars, or plates of crust that sink and carry different surface features into the planet's core, the scars stick around. On the far side of the moon is the South Pole-Aitken Basin — a giant hole 1,550 miles (2,500 km) wide and 8 miles (13 km) deep. Scientists are still scratching their heads over how it formed.

The moon also has large, dark features called "maria," or "seas" in Latin, since they were once believed to be bodies of water. Today, researchers know these areas were carved from the moon's crust billions of years ago, when lava flowed over the lunar surface.

Although we know that maria aren't actually bodies of water, trace amounts of water may exist in dark regions at the moon's poles.