Sleep: Facts about how and why we sleep

Everyone needs enough sleep, but the overall amount and the length of time spent asleep can vary greatly depending on the person's age (with additional variations between individuals). Studies suggest that genetics also influence how much sleep a person needs to thrive.

During the first few months of life, newborns typically sleep in stretches that last from 30 minutes to three hours , with about two hours of wakefulness before returning to sleep. Infants from 4 to 12 months old require about 12 to 16 hours of sleep within a 24-hour cycle, including naps throughout the day. At this age, babies still sleep in short stretches but usually start sleeping through the night — about five to six hours uninterrupted — when they are four to six months old. This amount of sleep is critical for the development of babies' brains and bodies.

Children need more sleep than adults do because they are growing and developing. In order to get enough sleep, young children usually nap during the daytime. Children that are 1 to 2 years old need about 11 to 14 hours of sleep. Between the ages of 3 and 5, children need 10 to 13 hours of sleep every 24 hours, including naps. From ages 6 to 12, a total of nine to 12 hours of sleep is recommended.

Teenagers, who undergo an important developmental growth spurt in their brains and bodies, need at least nine to 9.5 hours of sleep. Puberty also brings shifts in circadian rhythms — roughly 24-hour cycles that bodily functions undergo — and this affects when teens feel sleepy. Compared to kids, teens often find it harder to fall asleep before 11 p.m. and tend to struggle to wake up early in the morning.