Science of sleep quiz: How much do you know about sleep and dreams?
Test your knowledge of how sleeping and dreaming work.
We spend a large portion of our lives sleeping. That might seem like an evolutionary disadvantage, given sleep leaves us immobile and potentially vulnerable to attacks for hours on end — but evidence suggests we have many key physiological functions tied to sleep, and disruptions in sleep are linked to a wide range of health problems, including a higher risk of death.
What's more, as we sleep, we often dream. In this way, sleep unlocks an experience that we can't access during our waking hours.
In the quiz below, test your knowledge of the science of sleeping, as well as the dreams that unfold during sleep. Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button, and let us know your score in the comments.
More science quizzes
—Brain quiz: Test your knowledge of the most complex organ in the body
—What do you know about psychology's most infamous experiments?
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She holds a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Her work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains heavily involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Early study reveals why sleeping pills may not supply the best-quality snooze
'Love hormone' oxytocin may be missing link between sleep apnea and high blood pressure