Cat quiz: Can you get a purr-fect score?

How much do you know about cats? Take our quiz to find out!

Paws what you're doing, it's time for the ultimate cat quiz.

Cats are adorable. Fact! From their squishy " toe beans " to their swishy tails, they've made their way into our homes and our hearts. They're one of the world's most popular pets, but how much do we really know about our fluffy friends?

Our cuddly (and sometimes not so cuddly) companions have been intertwined with human lives for millennia: the ancient Egyptians were obsessed with cats , you've probably heard of the famous Schrödinger's cat thought experiment, and if you've been on the internet long enough, you'll have come across cat celebrities like the lovable Grumpy Cat and Lil BUB .

Yet, despite thousands of years together, there are many cat questions left unanswered. Why do they purr ? What do their miaows and chattering actually mean? And who really domesticated who?

Take the quiz below to find out if you're the cat's whiskers or just kitten yourself. Only the cleverest of kitties will land on their feet in this quiz. Pspspsps… check out our big cats quiz too!

If you need a hint, click the yellow button. Good luck!

