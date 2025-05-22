A puffin flies over the U.K.'s Farne Islands with sand eels in its beak.

Birds have run, swum and flown around Earth since the dinosaur age, and they've hunted for food and raised their fuzzy chicks for generation after generation.

These feathery creatures now live on every continent, sometimes migrating thousands of miles to seasonal destinations. You can often hear their birdsong as they trill, chirp and whistle, thanks to the syrinx , a vocal organ that has two independent sound sources, unlike the single one found in humans.

Science has proved that some bird species are extraordinarily smart. For example, crows understand the concept of zero , and an African gray parrot named Alex had a vocabulary of over 100 words. Birds can also dance to a beat and use tools .

But how much do you actually know about birds? Take our quiz to find out.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!

