Spider quiz: Test your web of knowledge
Are you an arach-nerd or just tangled? Take our spider quiz to find out!
Spiders: they're creepy, they're crawly and they’re undeniably fascinating. With around 50,000 known species worldwide, spiders have adapted to nearly every environment on Earth; we're talking deserts, caves, rainforests and even underwater. Whether they send a shiver down your spine or make your senses tingle, there's more to these eight-legged enigmas than meets the eye.
As scary as they can appear — often starring in horror movies and our nightmares — most spiders tend to avoid humans and would much rather scurry away than attack. In fact, spiders are some of nature's most skilled engineers, survivalists and hunters. From questionable courtship rituals to elite hunting strategies, we can't help but be amazed by these adaptable arthropods.
So, are you a true arach-nerd or will you get caught in a web of lies? Brave this quiz to test your spider smarts, if you dare.
Christina is a freelancer writer and editor from the UK. She has a degree in English Language and Literature with geography from the University of Keele, and a Masters in Publishing from Anglia Ruskin University. She covers everything from Lego sets and science kits through to laptops for students. If it helps you learn, she'll help you find it for cheaper.
