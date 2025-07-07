Spider quiz: Test your web of knowledge

There are around 50,000 spider species on Earth.

Spiders: they're creepy, they're crawly and they’re undeniably fascinating. With around 50,000 known species worldwide , spiders have adapted to nearly every environment on Earth; we're talking deserts, caves, rainforests and even underwater . Whether they send a shiver down your spine or make your senses tingle, there's more to these eight-legged enigmas than meets the eye.

As scary as they can appear — often starring in horror movies and our nightmares — most spiders tend to avoid humans and would much rather scurry away than attack. In fact, spiders are some of nature's most skilled engineers, survivalists and hunters. From questionable courtship rituals to elite hunting strategies, we can't help but be amazed by these adaptable arthropods.

So, are you a true arach-nerd or will you get caught in a web of lies? Brave this quiz to test your spider smarts, if you dare.

