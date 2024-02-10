Diving bell spider: The only aquatic arachnid that creates a web underwater to live in

Diving bell spiders create underwater webs that they transfer air from the surface to via hairs on their bodies.

Name: Diving bell spider or water spider (Argyroneta aquatica)

Where it lives: Europe and Central and Northern Asia, with a separate subspecies in Japan

What it eats: Other aquatic invertebrates and small fish

Why it's awesome: As its name suggests, the diving bell spider lives almost completely underwater; it's the only spider to do so. It still needs to breathe air though, so it survives by creating a diving bell — spinning a web between underwater plants — and then carries air from the surface down to its web via its hairy body.

"It has developed an amazing adaptation for this aquatic life," Craig Macadam , conservation director of the U.K. invertebrate charity Buglife, told Live Science in an email. "The spider has numerous water-repellent hairs over its body which trap air from the water surface. The spider then spins a silk structure where it forms an air bubble, which it uses in the same way as a diving bell."

The bubble is expanded until the spider can fit inside. The chambers of females are double the size of those made by males , as they need it to serve as a nursing chamber, too. The air in the diving bell is regularly refreshed, and the spider carries a bubble of water around with it, giving it a silvery coloration.

Unusually for spiders, male diving bell spiders are larger and heavier than females. A 2003 study in the journal Evolutionary Ecology Research looked at why this might be and found that for the more mobile males, growing larger — and having longer front legs — meant they could move more efficiently underwater. By contrast, the size of females was constrained by the need to build a larger air bell in which they look after their young, and the energetic costs associated with more frequently transferring fresh air from the water surface to the bell.

A follow-up study published in 2005 in The Journal of Arachnology by the same authors also revealed an interesting insight into the spiders' mating behavior: Females appear to prefer mating with large males, despite the hefty risks involved.

The team discovered that larger males occasionally eat the females in a case of reversed sexual cannibalism. However, their experiments also showed that large males and females would also kill small males.