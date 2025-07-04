Live Science crossword puzzle #1: Largest organ in the human body — 9 across
Test your knowledge on all things science with our weekly, free crossword puzzle!
Do you think you've got decent science knowledge? It's time to put your gray matter to the test with our weekly, free science crossword puzzle.
We've spent hours carefully writing our puzzles to make sure they are challenging but accessible to people of all ages and scientific backgrounds, with answers ranging from unusual animals and ancient rulers, to fundamental theories and Nobel Prize-winning scientists. Don't expect it to be easy, but it will be fun!
All you have to do to play is register once and then you should be logged in for next time, and if you need a hint tap the question mark next to the clue to reveal a letter.
Note: Our crosswords are currently best experienced on desktop.
Be sure to share this with your friends, and if you want more fun and games, you can also try out one of our amazing science quizzes on more than 50 different topics.
Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.