Save up to $200 on Celestron NexStar telescopes in these 4th of July deals ahead of Prime Day

The Celestron NexStar range is loved by astronomers all across the globe, and is ideal for beginners and experienced users.

Prime Day doesn't kick off until Tuesday, July 8, but if you don't want to wait until then, these 4th of July deals bring you a chance to save money on your next telescope ahead of the big four-day Prime event next week.

We've scoured the web for the best deals ahead of Prime Day, and the entire Celestron NexStar range is on sale right now with savings of up to $200, including our favorite telescope, the Celestron NexStar 8SE.

We only recommend products we truly love from brands we know and trust, and we keep track of prices throughout the year, so we can bring you genuine deals.

The 'World's Most Beloved Telescope' Save 12% Celestron NexStar 8SE: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Amazon Save $200 on the incredible Celestron NexStar 8SE, making it the cheapest it's been since January. Known as the 'world's most beloved telescope', and for good reason, this powerful 8-inch telescope can automatically locate and track almost any celestial subject quickly and effortlessly, so all you need to do is observe and enjoy. On July 25, Pluto will be shining at its brightest, and although it'll still be very faint, this 8-inch telescope will be your best chance at seeing it. Full review: Celestron NexStar 8SE ★★★★½

Featured in: Best telescopes

Fantastic all-rounder Save 10% Celestron NexStar 6SE: was $1,199 now $1,079 at Amazon Save $120 on the 6-inch Celestron NexStar 6SE. While not quite as powerful as the 8SE, it's still an incredible option if you can't stretch your budget but still want breathtaking views of the planets and deep space. This telescope will be ideal to view the conjunction between the moon, Saturn and Neptune in the predawn hours on July 16. Editor's note, July 2: It was slightly cheaper back in April, so we're keeping our eyes on it to see if the price drops even further.

Portable without compromising views Save 10% Celestron NexStar 5SE: was $1,029 now $929 at Amazon Save $100 on this 5-inch telescope and enjoy views of Saturn's rings, the belts of Jupiter and bright deep space objects like the Orion nebula and Andromeda galaxy. The 5SE is a great middle-ground between the portability of the 4SE and the optical power of the 6SE. The 5SE is a great telescope to view the moon and Mars conjunction on July 29.