Save up to $200 on Celestron NexStar telescopes in these 4th of July deals ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day may only be next week, but these 4th of July deals bring early discounts to save you $$$'s on Celestron NexStar telescopes
Prime Day doesn't kick off until Tuesday, July 8, but if you don't want to wait until then, these 4th of July deals bring you a chance to save money on your next telescope ahead of the big four-day Prime event next week.
We've scoured the web for the best deals ahead of Prime Day, and the entire Celestron NexStar range is on sale right now with savings of up to $200, including our favorite telescope, the Celestron NexStar 8SE.
We only recommend products we truly love from brands we know and trust, and we keep track of prices throughout the year, so we can bring you genuine deals.
Save $200 on the incredible Celestron NexStar 8SE, making it the cheapest it's been since January. Known as the 'world's most beloved telescope', and for good reason, this powerful 8-inch telescope can automatically locate and track almost any celestial subject quickly and effortlessly, so all you need to do is observe and enjoy.
On July 25, Pluto will be shining at its brightest, and although it'll still be very faint, this 8-inch telescope will be your best chance at seeing it.
Full review: Celestron NexStar 8SE ★★★★½
Featured in: Best telescopes
Save $120 on the 6-inch Celestron NexStar 6SE. While not quite as powerful as the 8SE, it's still an incredible option if you can't stretch your budget but still want breathtaking views of the planets and deep space.
This telescope will be ideal to view the conjunction between the moon, Saturn and Neptune in the predawn hours on July 16.
Editor's note, July 2: It was slightly cheaper back in April, so we're keeping our eyes on it to see if the price drops even further.
Save $100 on this 5-inch telescope and enjoy views of Saturn's rings, the belts of Jupiter and bright deep space objects like the Orion nebula and Andromeda galaxy. The 5SE is a great middle-ground between the portability of the 4SE and the optical power of the 6SE.
The 5SE is a great telescope to view the moon and Mars conjunction on July 29.
If you want something more affordable and portable than the rest, the smallest sibling, the Celestron NexStar 4SE, is now $50 off, and is a great alternative for beginners or anyone on a budget but still wants to invest in a great scope. Its 4-inch aperture is great for viewing the moon and nearby planets, and the computerized GoTo will have you viewing in minutes.
This telescope will be fantastic for getting detailed views of the full buck moon on July 10.
Featured in: Best small telescopes, Best beginner telescopes
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, air purifiers, fitness trackers and more.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South Wales, she aims to portray a feeling of calm and peaceful moments through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and she regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.