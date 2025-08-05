Smart rings are some of the hottest items of wearable health and fitness tracking tech on the market. They can offer the majority of biometric tracking indicators as most of the best fitness trackers, but with a more discreet, sleek and stylish design.

One of the best smart rings available is from Samsung, it's Galaxy ring is only compatible with Android, so for those already in the Samsung ecosystem, it's the obvious choice. Right now, at Amazon, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy ring for just $299, which is a 25% saving of the MSRP of $399.99, and makes this a superb smart ring deal. It also matches the cheapest price the Samsung smart ring has been this year.

For those who wish to shop away from Amazon, it's worth highlighting that Target has the Titanium Gold model of the Samsung Galaxy Ring available for just $249.95. However, these are factory refurbished and listed as like-new condition.

Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $400 now $300 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy smart ring is a great choice as a 24/7 wearable for tracking your health and fitness. The built-in Galaxy sensors will monitor biometric indicators with precision, delivering all the details and stats to the well-presented Samsung Health app. It won't track fitness-specific activity details like speed, cadence or GPS tracking, but for anyone more focused on overall well-being and recovery, it's a great choice. It's worth noting that this is Android-compatible only. Read our guide to the best fitness trackers.

Image 1 of 4 The Samsung Galaxy Ring will track a load of health and well-being stats. (Image credit: Samsung) The Galaxy Ring is limited as a specific activity tracker but will measure basic details like calories burned and heart rate. (Image credit: Samsung) It tracks personalized sleep insights which they claim is so comfortable, you won’t even notice it’s there. (Image credit: Samsung) The Samsung App is free to use and a great way to view all your health and fitness tracking. (Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring will track a host of health and fitness biometrics that include: Heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV), body temperature, blood oxygen levels (Sp02), activity, calories burned, steps taken, sleep stages, movement during sleep and basal body temperature (to provide menstrual cycle data).

The Samsung Health app will compile all the data into a user-friendly experience, offering insights that extend far beyond sport-specific activity. Unlike some of its competitors, there is no additional cost or subscription required to use the Samsung Health app.

Samsung claims that with 24/7 monitoring, it delivers a comprehensive view of your health. Its combination of advanced features and user-friendly insights makes it a powerful tool for anyone seeking to optimise their well-being. Samsung also says that with finger-worn technology, it allows for the most accurate pulse reading, making your health data and insights more personalised than ever.

For maximum accuracy, sizing is crucial, and Samsung offers the option to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit on Amazon first for $10. You'll then receive a $10 credit towards your future Samsung Galaxy Ring purchase (terms and conditions apply). The kit includes 11 sample ring sizes, allowing for the perfect fit.

It's worth noting that, like most smart rings, the Samsung won't track in-depth exercise activity metrics, so for cyclists or runners, stats like speed, distance, elevation, and cadence won't be measured as precisely as a smartwatch. However, the Galaxy Ring's Auto Workout Detection feature will automatically track activities, recording heart rate, workout duration, steps taken, and calories burned.

As a supplemental tool for recovery and a deep dive into overall health rather than a dedicated activity tracker, the Samsung provides a wealth of useful data, and at this current price, if it suits your overall needs, it's a great alternative option.

Key features: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold colors, 9 sizes, 2.3 - 3.0g weight, 7 day battery, Bluetooth connectivity, PPG (heart rate, SpO2), skin temperature, accelerometer sensors.

Product launched: July 2024

Price history: The price has generally held steady on Amazon at $399.99, with occasional price drops around Amazon shopping days like Black Friday and Prime Day, that has matched the current discounted price. So with 25% off, it takes the Samsung Ring to its lowest price this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $299.99 | Walmart: $399.99 | Best Buy: $299.99

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a great choice for anyone looking for an alternative to a wrist worn tracker, with plenty of user-friendly features. Our tech expert colleagues at Tech Radar and Toms Guide both scored the Samsung highly. Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive too, and the Samsung gets an aggregate score of 4.1 out of 5, from over 700 ratings, with 64% of reviewers giving it top marks.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a feature-rich health and well-being smart ring at a fantastic price. If you already own Samsung tech then this is even more appealing, making it even easier to track your health with the Samsung Health app.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't own Android or Samsung devices, it's only compatible with Android, so you may want to look elsewhere if you're an Apple user. The Oura smart ring received an impressive 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and is priced at $349 at Amazon.

