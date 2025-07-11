It's the final day of Prime Day, and it's the last call to grab a deal on some of the best streaming services available. Whether it's blockbuster sci-fi movies or documentaries exploring nature, science and space, these streaming deals offer you that and more.

There's still time to sign up, and save over 90% on subscriptions including Paramount+, AppleTV+, and Starz to name a few, but you'll have to move quickly though as Prime Day ends at today midnight, and there's no guarantee these deal will still be live tomorrow.

Amazon Prime Day comes to its conclusion today July 11, and the four-day event has seen some huge discounts on some of our favorite products. I'd suggest if a streaming deals isn't of interest to you, then have a look at our Prime Day Deals page, for last minute deals, or scroll on for the best Prime Day streaming deals.

Save $12 Paramount Plus: was $12.99 now $0.99 at Amazon Save 90% on Paramount+, one of the best services available. You can watch brilliant wildlife docs like "Africa's Hunters", "Russia's Wild Sea" plus much more including various sports, sci-fi series and Star Trek shows and movies like the Halo TV series and the Transformers franchise. Note: This is a US-only deal and it's an add-on to your Prime subscription. You get two months at this price before it automatically reverts to the usual price.

Save $10 Starz TV: was $10.99 now $0.99 at Amazon Starz offers a selection of sci-fi and space-themed movies, including titles like "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," "M3GAN," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and "Men in Black". Starz is usually $10.99 a month and this promotion only applies to two months before converting back to the full price, and expires on July 11. Note: This is a US-only deal and it's an add-on to your Prime subscription

Save $6 MGM Plus: was $6.99 now $0.99 at Amazon MGM+ offers a selection of sci-fi and space-related content including hit movies like "Interstellar", "Armageddon", and "The Matrix" to name a few of my own favorites. There's 1000's of hours of TV series, docs and movies to enjoy too. But be quick, this deal ends on July 11. Note: This is a US-only deal and it's an add-on to your Prime subscription

Save $690.36 NordVPN Prime Plan: was $867.72 now $177.36 at NordVPN Save up to 79% when you sign up to a 24-month deal at NordVPN. With our exclusive deal you also get four extra months for free, plus an Amazon Gift Card up to $50 on NordVPN. It's not strictly a streaming deal, but a VPN allows you to access your streaming services from anywhere, and you get safety and protection for online work, streaming and public Wi-Fi use. Note: The above price is for the "Prime" plan and you also get a free $50 Amazon voucher with purchase.

To take advantage of all these streaming deals, and any of the Prime Day discounts, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.